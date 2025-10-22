As Americans watch the “Big Apple” (New York City) rush to elect their first Muslim-Marxist Mayor Mamdani, who is currently leading the polls with more than a 30-point advantage, Americans need to know how this is happening in the Land of the Free and Home of the Brave.

Since the leftist American news media never tells Americans what’s really going on in the USA, much less the rest of the world, we have no choice but to seek all alternate sources of information in search of the truth.

Clearly, illegal migration from 3rd world countries into westernized democracies has resulted in grave danger for every nation facing the problem, the USA, UK all EU nations and beyond. The problem is global and intentional, in accordance with the George Soros “Open Society” (no borders) mission, as well as the World Economic Forum’s Great COVID Global Reset strategy for forcing all nations to become subservient to a global power structure.

Barack Hussein Obama is the carefully groomed and seated field general for the global movement in the USA, which is what Obama meant when he promised to “fundamentally transform America.” The Biden-Harris administration was actually a 3rd Obama administration, run by the same Obama staffers as Obama’s official terms.

This global operation has forced nearly every free state in the world to the brink of total collapse, with uprisings taking place in pretty much every westernized country in the world.

But the most dangerous of all is the current marriage of convenience between global communists and socialist, with violent Islam. “My enemies enemy is my friend, for the time being.”

In all cases, what the news media refers to as “anti-immigration protests” are in reality, “anti-illegal invasion” protests.

The growing rise in anti-Semitic rhetoric is a result of these dangerous conditions spreading around the world.

Muslim Migrants Fuelling the Rise in Anti-Semitic Attacks

In the most ethnically and culturally diverse nation on earth, the USA citizens are supposed to oppose hate directed strictly on the basis of race and the color of one’s skin. But the racial ethnic hate has been fomented in the USA by the same people responsible for the massive illegal invasion, Marxist globalists…masquerading as your grandad’s “democrats.”

The worst members of Congress are Marxist-Muslims as well. A Marxist-Muslim may soon become the Mayor of Minneapolis, and New York City.

In the case of the Muslim invasion of the USA, it is a direct result of Obama’s “refugee resettlement program.”

“The U.S. Refugee Admissions Program, the largest refugee resettlement program in the world, operates under presidentially set annual quotas in consultation with Congress and government agencies. During President Obama’s administration, the annual refugee admissions ceiling remained at 70,000 from 2013 to 2015. In fiscal year (FY) 2016, the ceiling was increased to 85,000 in response to the global refugee crisis, particularly the conflict in Syria. That year, the United States resettled 84,995 refugees, nearly reaching the target.”

Yet, most Americans remain unaware and unprepared for the trouble fast approaching. You need look no further than the massive organized and well-funded Pro-Hamas protests in all major U.S. cities the past few years.

This is not a racial or ethnic issue at all. The USA has good legal citizens from every corner of the earth, every race, every ethnic group.

It’s a national sovereignty and security issue, for every nation facing this impending disaster.

For thousands of years of world history, adherents to Islam have proven over and over against that they are not only incapable of living peacefully beside others, just like communists and socialists, they have repeatedly demonstrated it, without exception.

Yes, while they exist in a tiny minority, they necessarily act peacefully. But only until they are no longer in a small minority.

If you look at cities like New York, Minneapolis, Detroit, Coldwater and Dearborn Michigan, and numerous other democrat-controlled areas, or for that matter, the UK or Ireland, you will not only hear them stating their intentions to take over the entire area and indeed the world under Islamic Law, but you can see them actually doing it!

Right now, they are only a major majority in a few U.S. cities. But if Americans don’t get up to speed with this very real threat to the American way of life, and stop this movement in its tracks, the USA will be the USA not much longer.

Remember, it’s not theory, it’s reality. And it’s not based upon race or ethnicity, but rather history and national security.

WAKE UP!