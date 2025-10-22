Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
Oct 22Edited

I am not so sure that Muslims are who will bring Mamdani home. There are a lot of non-Muslims supporting him. It boils down to the promise of FREE STUFF and people just love free stuff and we all know where that leads. I saw an old video of him telling a room of Muslims that he will make NYC into THEIR city. He also had a red bandana over his face like a bandito.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Lex Greene
Lex Greene's avatar
Lex Greene
Oct 22

UPDATE:

https://www.foxnews.com/world/american-missionary-kidnapped-niger-suspect-islamist-militants-sources-say

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Lex Greene
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture