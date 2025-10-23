“Due to a partial lapse in federal government funding, the FCC has suspended most operations effective 12:00 a.m. EDT on October 1, 2025. As a result, information on this website may not be up to date. Transactions submitted via this website or other FCC-systems might not be processed altogether or processing time may be delayed until appropriations are enacted. The FCC may not be able to respond to inquiries or response time may be delayed until appropriations are enacted. For more information, refer to: Impact of Potential Lapse in Funding on Commission Operations” https://www.fcc.gov/general/lifeline-program-low-income-consumers

The Democrat Senators continue their “Schumer Shutdown” and because this shutdown only pertains to “appropriation” spending for items not included in the main budget, only democrats “federal dependents” are feeling the pinch.

Reportedly, SNAP and EBT benefits will dry up on November 1, due to the Schumer shutdown blocking a “continuing resolution” passed by House Republicans over 3-weeks ago, which would have kept these benefits funded at least through November.

The hold up isn’t over the “clean continuing resolution (CR)” passed by the House last month, which democrats have voted for many times before.

The hold up is democrat demands to add another $1.5 trillion in funding to the CR which blue states and “illegal sanctuaries” will then use to fund benefits for “illegal aliens,” among other things both here and abroad.

The only people affected by the so-called “government shutdown” are democrat constituents who receive welfare benefits. They believe it’s all King Trump’s doing, despite the reality that Trump doesn’t even get a vote on the matter. They believe this for two reasons, democrat politicians and their media tell them so, and they do not understand how government funding actually works.

The Federal Government is not funded or budgeted by the President. It’s funded or not funded by Congress. The President doesn’t even have a vote. The Vice President has only a tie-breaking vote in the Senate, but it is senate democrats who are refusing to reopen the parts of government that impact their own voters…

After decades of creating generational welfare dependents in the USA, democrats are now withholding those funds in an ill-fated effort to force another $1.5-trillion in spending.

If democrats continue to keep this part of government shutdown, it is their own voters who will be most affected by it.

I don’t know what they think they are winning with this strategy, as their own voters will turn on them even more than is already happening, when they can’t even feed their families as we head into the holidays.

Personally, I hope democrats stay the course. Not because I want to see democrat voters hurt by these tactics, but because it is going to take pain like this from their own politicians before they will realize that democrats are not worried about them at all.

Maybe then, they will stop voting for the people who have kept them enslaved for generations!