This notice to ALL socialist democrats, politicians, operatives, media personalities and voters, is my attempt to prevent the escalation of your ongoing criminal activities and increasingly violent hate-filled movement to destroy the USA from reaching the level of civil war. Please take heed and assist with an effort to deescalate the situation while you still can…the American people are growing tired and intolerant of your behavior.

1. The USA is NOT a “democracy,” it is a Constitutional Representative Republic. Regarding Federal Authority, the U.S. Constitution is the “Supreme Law of the Land.”

2. Laws made by Congress which are consistent with, and not repugnant to the Constitution are legitimate laws that must be adhered to by you and properly enforced by proper law enforcement officials. Your “violent resistance” to law enforcement will not end well for you, nor should it.

3. All forms of “totalitarianism” (communism, Marxism, socialism, Leninism, Stalinism, Naziism, fascism and Maoism) are “unconstitutional and illegal” in the USA. If you are supporting any of these ideas, you are supporting the destruction of our Constitutional Republic and it will not be tolerated, nor should it be.

4. Our Immigration Laws can and must be enforced. If you are engaged in any effort to prevent the proper enforcement of these laws, you are engaged in “aiding and abetting illegal activities” and you will and should be charged with those crimes.

5. Violence, arson, looting, theft, gang-violence, assault, murder, destruction of property, and even spreading false propaganda are not “protected forms of free speech” under the First Amendment. These are crimes under U.S. Law and they must be treated and prosecuted as such, to the limit of the law.

6. Every Sanctuary City, County or State in the USA is “illegal” and “unconstitutional.” Each of these areas stand in direct violation of the U.S. Constitution and U.S. Criminal Codes pertaining to 18 USC Ch. 115: TREASON, SEDITION, AND SUBVERSIVE ACTIVITIES.

7. All Federal Law Enforcement Agencies are required by Oath to enforce our laws. Any attempt on your part to intervene, thwart, obstruct or otherwise prevent these agencies from doing their sworn duty is a “subversive action” on your part, punishable under 18 USC Ch. 115: TREASON, SEDITION, AND SUBVERSIVE ACTIVITIES.

8. Federal Supremacy exists when the U.S. Constitution grants said powers and authorities to the Federal Government. While all laws, executive orders and court opinions which are “repugnant to the Constitution” are VOID and without legal authority, all laws in furtherance of the U.S. Constitution have supremacy over all state, county and local statutes and political policies.

9. An act or instance of revolting against civil authority or an established government in direct violation of Constitutional Law is an act of “insurrection.” While a peaceful protest or rally which provides no threat to people or property are protected forms of free speech in the USA, acts which are not peaceful or non-threatening are not protected forms of speech.

10. If you continue your attempts to overthrow our Constitutional Republic and install any totalitarian system within the borders of the USA, you are openly declaring war upon the USA. Your right to vote does not include a right to vote to overthrow our constitutional form of government with any 3rd world totalitarian system.

If these facts of law are not enough to enlighten, inform and properly alter your current behavior patterns, there is no way for this to end well for you.

First, you will be confronted by lawful law enforcement. If need be, you will face the U.S. National Guard, if you refuse to abide by and adhere to legitimate law enforcement efforts.

Last, May God forbid, if Law Enforcement and The Guard are not able to stop you from destroying our country, you will face millions of American Patriots, 80 million of whom voted for this current Federal Administration. If you push it to this point, your chances for success are zero, and your chances for survival are about the same…

One way or another, you will not be allowed to continue your violent anti-American destruction of this Republic, freedom, liberty and justice under the law.

I urge you to heed this friendly warning, for your own sake…and the sake of those you care about.

AFTER THOUGHT: I’ve been thinking a bit after publishing this one. In case it’s not clear enough for dumbed-down democrat readers, I published this one for two reasons. First, to speak for millions of Americans who I know agree. But more importantly, to offer you fair warning. Your evil agenda has not advanced this far due to how smart, tough or determined you are. You’ve made it this far due to how tolerant and patient we have been, no other reason. We’re like the rattlesnake that will just pass on by unless you corner us. But after many years of doing this, I can tell that you are now getting on the rattlesnake’s last nerve. You’re running out of people’s kindness, tolerance and patience. The rattlesnake is starting to feel cornered now and when that happens, sooner or later, you’re going to get bit. It seemed appropriate to give you fair warning before you get bit, in hopes you will stop blindly following your democrat leaders putting you in harm’s way, and back up. If you don’t, just remember you were given fair warning today… I know how the rattlesnake fights…and you’re standing in a den of over 80 million of them…