Everything is about freedom, liberty and justice.

It’s not my job to defend Donald Trump. I’ve been very clear and consistent regarding how I feel about politics and politicians. I don’t like or trust any of them, any more than I like or trust millions of our idiot voters today! I don’t even like or trust many who claim they are on my side but fail to act accordingly! I distrust all of them!

However, I also believe in fighting one enemy at a time. I believe in fighting the most dangerous threat first and living to fight the rest another day!

Like it or not, politics is a team sport. In order to fight any enemy, we must be united somewhere in that effort, because divided, we will lose against any united enemy. At this moment in history, the enemies of freedom are very united, well-funded, organized, and mobilized.

I’m not talking about enemies of Trump, or the Right or the Left. I’m talking about the enemies of Freedom, Liberty and Justice, no matter what cloak they hide beneath!

If we’re not smart enough to unify to confront the greatest threat, we’re not smart enough to remain a free people. We must be on a team to play a team sport. It’s just that simple.

Which should we focus on, the “lesser evil” or the “greater evil?”

Politics itself is evil. But unless we want to solve every issue via the sword, we have no choice but to solve issues via the political process. This does not include the corrupt courts, by the way.

If you think the Charters of Freedom placed the future of this country in the hands of unelected, highly-partisan political appointees, who are accountable to no one, then you need to read the Charters of Freedom. No other class of people has done more damage to our Republic than the lawyer class.

My Enemies Enemy is My Friend

In times of war, sometimes my enemies enemy is the best friend I can get, if only for the moment. Clearly, the anti-American LEFT is in bed with communists, socialists, violent Islam, and tyrannical global elites. All they have in common is they all hate Trump, MAGA and America. But that’s good enough for now!

If our enemies see Trump as their greatest enemy, that makes Trump my ally, if only for the time being. I can fight with Trump over our disagreements later, if I can survive to fight another day.

The choices we must all make right now are quite easy for me… I have to work with someone, which means, I have to trust someone.

Do I trust freedom , or government?

Do I trust in the USA, or the 3rd World WEF, WHO and UN?

Do I trust peaceful Christians, or violent Muslims?

Do I trust our Charters of Freedom, or Global Governance and Sharia Law?

Do I trust Trump, or Obama, Omar, AOC, Sanders, Clinton, Pelosi, Schumer, and Schiff?

Do I trust MAGA , or everyone openly trying to overthrow our Republic and install global communism?

Do I try to make a difference in elections, or wait until there is nothing left but the sword?

We all face the exact same choices and we’re all running out of time to make them.

Both of my grandfathers were life-long democrats. But both would agree that today’s democrats are 100% anti-American and literally insane! A danger to themselves and everyone else!

Democrats are the “Existential Threat” to the USA

Massive Election Fraud, fighting for “illegal alien voters” in criminal sanctuaries

ANTIFA and BLM riots

Marching for violent Islam and Hamas

Attacking Law Enforcement to protect criminals

Killing their own children in the womb

Two failed fraudulent impeachments

A dozen fake criminal accusations, investigations and prosecutions

At least three assassination attempts to date

Spreading Atheism, Communism, Socialism and anti-Americanism

Demonic tendencies and destroying the family

Chronic lying and spewing of blatantly false information

Need I keep going, or are you convinced yet?

At our 250th Birthday, America is at a crossroads when the 2026 and 2028 elections will decide the future of Freedom, Liberty and Justice for all Americans, no matter past political leanings.

If you have paid any attention at all to what the Democratic-Socialist Party has been doing to our country for many years now, and still consider yourself a “democrat,” you are the problem we must deal with…

Yes, some think Trump is the second coming who can do no wrong. I personally disagree…

But he is clearly my enemies enemy, and that alone, makes him my ally today!

The clock is ticking! We’re already in the 2026 mid-term election cycle.

I encourage every freedom and liberty loving American to stand together against the greatest evil facing our nation today. No one has to like it… but if we fail to do so, the most united team will prevail come November.

I predict that the USA will never recover, if we fail this moment in our history!