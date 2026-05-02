It shouldn’t shock anyone to learn that human nature is to want what we want, even when we shouldn’t. Roe v. Wade wasn’t a legal case over “abortion rights.” It was a case over whether or not a man (husband) had more rights than the woman (wife). The court issued a ruling saying NO, the man does not have more rights than the woman.

From that moment forward, until Roe v. Wade was overturned, that case opinion was misused to claim “legalized abortion.” Of course, courts have no lawmaking power whatsoever, according to the Constitution, which rests all lawmaking power with Congress, not the courts.

Even though millions of American women pretend as though they don’t know it’s a human being in the womb, they know. And even though they pretend as though it’s “their body” being affected by abortion, they know it isn’t.

If it really were “your body,” it would have the same DNA as your body, but it doesn’t!

Before they became pregnant, it was “their body, their choice.” It’s that choice that created a new life, an unborn human child.

Science answered all questions a long time ago. That child is not part of its mothers body. It’s its own human body with its own DNA, separate from the mothers DNA. Only half of the babies DNA came from the mother. The other half came from the baby’s father.

In a worst-case scenario, this means that the consent of both the mother and the father should be required concerning the well-being of that child. The child only half belongs to the mother. The other half belongs to the father…

Whether or not anyone should have the right to take the innocent life of a child in the womb, depends upon how you ask the question.

Example 1 - “Do You Support Women’s Rights?” The vast majority of Americans, more than 90%, would say, of course. We believe a woman should have the same rights as a man. Example 2 - “Do You Support a Woman’s Right to Kill her own Children?” Again, over 90% would say, absolutely not.

But this is just two very different ways of asking the same question, and they get two 180-degree opposite answers.

It’s not “equality” women want in this case. They want absolute individual superiority on the subject, the power to unilaterally make this decision not only for “their body,” but for the father and the life of an innocent unborn human being as well.

Equality would mean that both the mother and father have the same power in making this decision. That’s not what women want. They don’t want “equity” either, an equal outcome for all concerned, despite their individual decision.

Murder is illegal in the USA and it always has been.

“At common law, murder was historically defined as killing another human being with malice aforethought.” — “Intent-to-kill murder” - intentional murder (or) “Grievous-bodily-harm murder” - Killing someone in an attack intended to cause them grievous bodily harm.

Clearly, abortion is the killing of another human being, with a clear intent to kill, causing grievous bodily harm, with malice aforethought. It was planned….with a specific end in mind, the death of an innocent.

There’s no debate to be had here, even though many think there is…

And this begs an even more important question for every American to decide… What the hell are we thinking?

The most basic and critical of all “Natural Rights” is a “Right to Life” itself. According to our Founding Document, a basic Right to Life is an “inalienable Right” which is “endowed by our Creator.”

Every single abortion, like every other type of murder, is an egregious violation of the most basic Human Right on earth, a Right to Life itself.

What good can possibly come from any society that sees this matter, any other way?

Do we really expect a person with no regard for the life of their own child, to have any regard at all for anyone else?

Do we really think a person who makes such poor decisions with “their own body” to make any good choices for us?

“In the U.S., women are shaping electoral dynamics through higher turnout and political engagement. Women made up 54% of the electorate in 2022, and by 2024, more women voted than men in 38 states. Key drivers include reproductive rights, economic security, and childcare access. Black women remain the most consistent voting bloc, while young women (18–29) are voting at record rates, with nearly 60% participation in 2024.”

As of 2024, they don’t just vote overwhelmingly democrat, now they vote overwhelmingly communist, socialist and Muslim. Mayor Mamdani would have never been elected Mayor of New York City had it not been for 85% of the young female vote.

If everyone had known years ago, what women were going to do to murder millions of innocent children, and destroy our country with their right to vote, they never would have been given any voting rights.

Based upon how they have voted since the 1970s, maybe we should reconsider…

They call Trump a “fascist,” but they are the ones who have murdered over 70-million innocent American children in the past 50 years! They are “anti-war,” but they have killed more innocent Americans in the past 50 years, than all American wars combined over 250 years.

When it comes to killing children in the womb, they say it’s “their body, their choice.” But when it comes to you declining experimental vaccines, they say “it’s not your body, your choice.”

I ask again… What good can possibly come from such a society?

We are NOT “equal.” Many of us hold a basic Right to Life in the highest regard, while others hold no regard for innocent human life at all.

No, we are not “equal.” We are NOT the same!

And if we can’t clean up your act, we will simply have to defeat you! Or there’s no hope for any Life, Liberty, or the Pursuit of Happiness in this once great country.

VOTE for LIFE! Or death is all we will get!

Who ever thought so many, would ever get something so simple, so wrong?