Have Americans lost the will to live in freedom? It certainly seems so. According to 2025 research, a majority of Americans now support some form or degree of socialism or communism.

I’ve always wondered why Americans who want to try socialism or communism don’t just move to a country where these systems exist. I just figured they didn’t have enough get-up-n-go to, well, GET UP AND GO!

But what if they outnumber freedom-loving Americans now?

According to Statista survey results from 2025, here’s what they found.

66% of Democrat Voters want socialism

38% of Independents want socialism

and even 14% of Republicans want socialism too!

In just 15 years, from 2010 to 2025, Obama & Company have been able to flip the USA from the Land of the Free and Home of the Brave, into a nation full of moral misfits and cowards, too ignorant, lazy and fat to want freedom anymore. The American LEFT has done what Communist China and Russia never could have done on their own.

If it’s true that only 34% of Democrats, 62% of Independents and 86% of Republicans still want freedom, liberty and justice, then our beloved country is already on life support.

GEN Y bit hook, line and sinker into the utopian promise of free stuff for everyone, from free college to free health care and beyond. When 85% of young female voters (18-25) voted for Muslim-Marxist Mamdani as Mayor of New York, the handwriting was on the wall. It didn’t matter to them that Mamdani had no experience at running anything, that he was a Muslim or Marxist, or the Marx himself was a communist, not a socialist.

The promise of “free stuff” courtesy of deaf, dumb and blind taxpayers was good enough.

GEN Z is showing some signs of hope, as we see them at least asking good questions, and moving back towards the Foundations of Freedom, like Faith, Family, and self-reliance.

But as for the many who think socialism and communism are better than freedom and liberty, we have a tough road ahead in terms of trying to fix stupid.

This comes from a generation told to not spank their children, or discipline them in any fashion, who raised these kids on participation trophies, instead of the importance of winning in life.

The good news here is we can see the dividing line between American and anti-Americans, crystal clear.

According to this report, 86% of Republicans still want freedom, liberty and justice. 62% of Independents do too.

When only 34% of Democrats want freedom, it’s time to destroy the Democrat Party until the party returns to American principles and values. They know this too, which is why they lie in their campaigns, pretending to be “moderate” until after elected, then turning into Stalin or Mao their first day on the job.

If 86% of Republicans and 62% of Independents vote to get rid of socialist democrats, we can save this country for a while longer. But if they don’t, 2026 can be the final turning point from liberty into bondage.