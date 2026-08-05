Lex Greene

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Linda Gilkison's avatar
Linda Gilkison
5h

Yes, we must go back to STICKS and STONES may break my bones BUT WORDS WILL NEVER hurt me!!!!!COME ON PEOPLE, grow a pair.

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1 reply by Lex Greene
John Vezmar's avatar
John Vezmar
4hEdited

If it weren’t for the leftist media’s pettiness, lies and fake news generated by Democrats and their Deep State collaborators, the silence would be deafening.

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