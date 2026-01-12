NO Serious Effort to Secure U.S. Elections
Eliminating Election Fraud
As of this report, there is no real serious effort underway to secure U.S. Elections from fraud in the upcoming 2026 mid-term elections. The Democrat Party is doing everything it can to keep all methods of election fraud in place. Meanwhile, The Republican Party isn’t doing anything real to stop them!
Primary Methods of Election Fraud
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Unsecure mail-in voting
Unsecure ballot harvesting
Fraudulent Internet Connectivity for electronic vote manipulation
Fraudulent “Smart-Matic” Election software
Illegal alien voting
Fake or No Voter ID (issued by DMV)
Provisional balloting
Ballot box stuffing
Foreign intervention in the Election Systems
Fraudulent tabulation software programming
Fraudulent voter rolls
Fraudulent Election Oversight
Blue State refusal of election audits
This is not any attempt to prevent any legal American Elector from voting. It’s an attempt to make certain that only legal American Electors are voting!
Working with socialist and communist regimes around the globe, the Democrat Party has perfected the art of Election Fraud over the years, especially since Obama 2008. Talk about “Voter ID” is a complete joke, as no one can figure out what is an adequate form of voter ID, since most states issue IDs to illegal aliens these days! The Biden Administration was even registering “illegals” for Federal Benefits, including Social Security numbers! Obama used three forged fake “certifications of live birth” to gain access to the Oval Office.
GO HERE to check current Voter ID requirements for your state. In every case, it’s a sad and self-defeating joke!
Because democrats have made such a complete mess of election procedures in the USA, there’s only one way I know of to STOP ELECTION FRAUD!
Before you say it…let me state for the record that I don’t care whether it’s democrats, republicans, independents or any other voting bloc cheating… I WANT IT ALL STOPPED!
An “unverifiable election” is not a “certifiable election”
States are responsible for holding legal, legitimate, and transparent elections. Before any State can have the results of their elections “certified and counted,” they will have to provide absolute “verification” that no fraudulent activities were present in their elections.
This means that every step of the election process, from voter rolls, election software in use, to balloting, tabulation, and internet foreign intervention must be “auditable” by Federal authorities to make certain that all Federal Election Laws are complied with, and that no fraud is present, before any State Election Results will be “certified and counted.”
Instead of chasing our tails trying to continue catching and exposing the fraud after the fact, we can simply prevent fraud from having any impact by not “certifying” results until after all election procedures have been properly “verified.”
Yes, this could end up “disenfranchising” all voters within any State which does not operate “verifiable and certifiable” elections. But it isn’t the Federal government or legitimate American citizens who will be “disqualifying” election results for an entire State, it’s the State officials who will be responsible for “disenfranchising” their legitimate voters by operating illegitimate elections.
There are far too many widespread election fraud procedures in place to deal with them one-by-one in all fifty states.
The best solution is to make NO STATE RESULTS qualified unless and until election procedures can be verified as legal and legitimate.
It cannot continue to be up to decent honest people to live with the results of fraudulent elections. The responsibility and consequences for election fraud must be placed upon all responsible for committing that fraud, State Officials.
Until we do this, there’s no stopping the election fraud… Voter ID won’t do it. Millions of illegals have the same ID you and I do now!
An “unverifiable election” is not a “certifiable election”
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
It blows my mind how cheap and simple it would be to solve the whole voting problem. But unfortunately that’s not the issue. On this issue both dems and repubs are 💯 unified. Neither one wants it fixed because both are up to their necks involved in it.
Lex….I’m going to report your article to BANNON. Let’s see what happens.
They don’t reply. But, I know they read them!
It sounded like Trump was on it?