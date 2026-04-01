It’s become a national pastime to throw around wild-eyed solutions to problems very few understand. Everyone’s a policy expert these days, thanks to the internet, social media and AI. But before a proper solution can be employed, we first have to properly understand the problem.

250 years into the great freedom experiment, millions of Americans are waking up to the slow-boil loss of their freedoms and liberties, and they can’t find real justice anywhere in the USA. They can’t find any real “news” either, left to figure out what’s happening on their own.

Where Did Our Constitutional Republic Go?

Democrats claim republicans killed it, while republicans claim the democrats killed it. What if both are right? What if so-called independents are killing it too?

“A Republic, if you can keep it,” Franklin said while leaving the adoption of the U.S. Constitution in 1787. What if it’s the American people at large, who killed it, or at least let it die?

How long ago did we start referring to our Republic as a mere “democracy?” When did we forget that these two things are not the same thing, and why?

It takes little effort to see that we have a growing contingency of village idiots in our country today. Just watch video of any ANTIFA, BLM, or No Kings protest. Watch some “man on the street” public interview videos of young people who know absolutely nothing about anything now. And they never pass up an opportunity to vote.

Back to the Basics

Just a few critical points to begin…

Freedom doesn’t come from government

Rights do not come from government

Solutions do not come from government

Personal prosperity does not come from government

True justice does not come from government

Nothing good ever comes from government

This is why our Charters of Freedom do not establish that all Rights of the People are derived from the government. Instead, it establishes that all governmental power is derived from The People.

The only power government has is the powers granted it in the U.S. Constitution, strictly prohibited from certain powers in the Bill of Rights.

Our country was born under The Laws of Nature and Nature’s God. All of our Rights are “endowed by our Creator.” As such, they are “inalienable,” beyond the legitimate authority of government.

It’s not hard to figure out what went wrong since then…

Americans no longer know the source of their freedom, liberty and justice. A majority think everything comes from government. But in reality, no government in human history has ever operated in the best interest of the governed. Nothing good ever comes from government! All governments are “self-serving” in the end.

This begs the obvious question….why do people look to government to solve problems that were created by government?

The U.S. Constitution created our Republic for these reasons, and no other!

“in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity;”

Has that government…

Created a more perfect union, or created deep divisions?

Established justice?

insured domestic Tranquility?

Provided for the common defense?

Promoted the general welfare and well-being of the Citizens?

Secured the Blessings of Liberty for all?

The answer is, our government has done none of these things for a very long time now. Therefore, our current government does nothing it was designed and authorized to do!

It isn’t just Trump who isn’t doing it… no occupants of our government have done any of this in over a century. The sole purpose of our government is not being served by that government, and this has gone on longer than anyone alive today. That’s why most people today do not know the source of our problem. We were born into this problem, it’s been here our whole lives, and seemed “normal.”

The source of our problem is government, as a whole…

Still, for some odd unexplainable reason, a vast majority of modern Americans seek government solutions to problems created by government.

How many times have you voted for someone to balance our budget, stop deficit spending and pay down or pay off our $39 trillion in debt?

How many times have you voted for someone to secure our borders and stop the illegal invasion of our country?

How many times have you voted for someone to bring real justice to evildoers in our country?

And how many times did any of this ever get done after the election?

No Coequal Branches?

In 1776, our Founding generation broke from England and established a free sovereign nation in the real “no kings” operation on U.S. soil. Just 27 years later, British Rule was reestablished in the USA in 1803. But how many Americans know it?

The most quoted case in American jurisprudence eliminated Constitutional Law under The Laws of Nature and Nature’s God by installing British Common Law into our courts.

In a single case, a single justice granted the Article III branch powers it was not granted in Article III of the U.S. Constitution, making the only unelected governmental body a body superior to the two elected branches formed by Article I and Article II.

No longer was Congress the sole lawmaking branch of government. No longer was the office of President the most powerful political office in our land.

Instead, nine unelected and totally unaccountable partisan political appointees are the “supreme law of this land.” Those who desire no kings or queens should have a very real problem with the kings and queens sitting on these courts, who were never elected by anyone!

As my old friend Merle Haggard once wrote, “we’re rolling downhill like a snowball headed for hell” ever since.

Because the problem started here, the solution must start here too.

So long as the unelected oligarchs on the courts hold supreme power over the other two elected branches, it will never matter who we elect.

Now that you know, what will you do?

As I write, The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear a case on “birthright citizenship” today, April Fools Day, seems entirely appropriate. Under British Common Law, instead of Constitutional Law, the high court is highly likely to get this issue completely wrong in pursuit of their global agenda. When and if they do, they will end by unelected decree, all Natural inalienable Rights of the People under the Laws of Nature and Nature’s God….

Hear me looking at you?