Lex Greene

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Sang Ward's avatar
Sang Ward
5d

It was all done by design when they have created the DOE to dumb down the masses for their control of everything and here we are seeing the fruit of their evil dead.

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Lex Greene
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So far, justices on the Supreme Court are predictably headed in the direction of ending all true "American Birthrights." As I have written in the past, it was a HUGE mistake to ask this court to rule on this subject...

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