I don’t need to say much here, but I have to say something!

Certain posts based upon “facts” concerning the future of freedom and the safety and security of our beloved country, seem to draw attention from Nazi’s who want to come in and post Nazi anti-Jew rhetoric on my Substack.

If you do that, you’ll get blocked here.

Anyone who doesn’t know that Jesus walked among the Jews over 2000 years ago, or that Moses led the Israelites out of bondage in Egypt, to the promised land now called Israel, thousands of years before that, shouldn’t be allowed to speak on the subject anywhere.

Further, the entire global Jewish population accounts for less than 0.5% of the world. You have to be some special kind of stupid to think that number of people control the world, or even just the USA. They have enough trouble just trying to protect their own land and couldn’t even do it without U.S. support.

Meanwhile, we are facing 1400 years of violent global conquest by Islam which has so far, conquered every nation it has entered over time, and destroyed those countries. Islam is not just 0.5% of the world population, it’s now 25% of the world population and growing rapidly.

They have just about destroyed the UK and EU already, in short order. It’s threatening Canada and the USA as we speak.

So, people determined to focus on “Jew-bashing” instead of the greatest threat the world has ever faced in Islam, are not welcome here. You will be blocked the minute I see it!

Okay?

It has nothing to do with my views on Israel, but everything to do with inappropriate Nazi rhetoric!