Lex Greene

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Grounds For Truth's avatar
Grounds For Truth
4d

What people forget is the covenant. Simple terms for simple minded folks is that is a promise, and everlasting promise that God made to his people. That will be upheld until the end of times when even then the remaining Jews left will finally acknowledge and accept Jesus as the Messiah. There’s a difference (clearly marked in biblical terms) between a people and a govt, again simpletons don’t understand or choose to understand it. According to Proverbs, there are 3 types of people - wise, foolish and evil. I will converse with the wise, hope to turn the foolish from their ways and fight against evil.

Appreciate your words and their intent…

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Delmer's avatar
Delmer
4d

That’s calling it like it is. That is a great post .

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