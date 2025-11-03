There’s no surviving what democrats are doing in their criminal sanctuaries, and it is entirely unconstitutional, inappropriate and unacceptable for a single federal taxpayer dollar to be used to fund this take down of the USA!

According to current survey reports, 66% (2/3) of democrat voters support socialism, the guise behind which Muslim-Marxism is spreading across the USA.

Since Muslim-Marxist Barack Hussein Obama started his threat from within “fundamental transformation of America” in 2009, the USA has been steadily moving from Right to Left, from right to wrong!

In 2010, 61% of Americans supported capitalism, while only 36% supported socialism, communism-lite. But by 2025, just 15-years later, support for capitalism has been driven from 61% down to just 54%…while support for socialism, Islam, terrorism and political violence in our streets has grown to 39%…

By voting blocs, democrat voters now support anti-American Marxism by 2/3 of the parties core constituents. Independent voters trend very close to democrat voters at 38%, while 86% of republican voters oppose anti-American Marxism.

Despite democrats support for slavery, the KKK, racism and Marxism, and their open opposition to the Civil Rights Acts, black voter still vote overwhelmingly for democrats. But they are not the reason for the countries rush towards the left cliff.

Three Problem Voting Blocs (in order of danger)

· The Female Voters - Ever since Roe v. Wade in the 70s, female voters have voted overwhelmingly for democrat politicians supportive of their right to murder their own innocent children. They also vote democrat to gain access to taxpayer money to support themselves and their children, due to the absence of working fathers in the home.

· Retirees - Have also tended to vote democrat in fear that “republicans want to cut social security and throw granny down the stairs,” one of the democrat parties most successful lies.

The two voting blocs above brought our country out of freedom and into terminal dependency upon taxpayer funded gifts from the public feeding trough.

· The College Indoctrinated Voters - who grew up in an education system run by 1960s and 70s Marxist professors like William Ayers & Co. Beginning with millennials, young voters were raised to hate the USA and capitalism, favoring European -styled socialism, which is currently collapsing all across Europe. Even the “evangelical” movement in the churches has convinced many well-intended young Christians that “Jesus was a commie.”

The militant-Marxist movement in the USA predates the rise of fraudulent Democrat Party leader Barack Hussein Obama. It started with President Wilson in the early 1900s, was advanced big time by FDR and the Clinton’s, then put on a fast track via Barack Obama in 2009.

Americans should read Prairie Fire and The Cloward-Piven Strategy for destroying the United States from within, to understand what the Democrat Party has done and is doing to the USA.

The best peaceful way to stop this in its tracks is to totally defund it!

1. Seize all assets of the private groups funding the demise of the USA, such as all Soros assets and the assets of The World Economic Forum, both of which are global Marxist terror groups engaged in destroying all western democracies.

2. Cut off all federal funding for the “criminal sanctuaries” they have built on American soil, from which they operate to seize total control of the country via massive Election Fraud. Arrest all governors and mayors standing in violation of U.S. Immigration Laws.

3. Deport all in our country illegally, and all Muslim Brotherhood members and organizations in the USA.

4. Fire all anti-American “lawfare” judges demonstrating “bad behavior” on the courts and replace them with pro-Constitution pro-Law and Order Judges.

If the American people do not force these things to happen while Trump is in office, they will soon be left with no option but a second Civil War between Pro-Americans and anti-Americans.

When people are foolish enough to elect a terrorist like Mamdani in New York City, fence the city in, cut off all federal funds and deliveries, and force the voters to deal with the consequences of their stupidity!

End of Story!

LATE ADDITION: The following states are officially declared “criminal sanctuaries” in direct violation of U.S. Immigration Laws, and they have declared war on Immigration Officials and the Department of Justice.

California, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont, Washington … and the City of Washington DC.

In addition to these 17 states and the District of Columbia, there are at least 18 officially declared “criminal sanctuary” cities and 4 counties, and numerous others that while not declared, aiding and abetting illegal migration and the invasion of the USA by foreign adversaries.