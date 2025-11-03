Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Delmer Eldred's avatar
Delmer Eldred
Nov 4

Another great article.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Barbara D's avatar
Barbara D
Nov 3

Yes, cut off the money and see how they begin to follow the laws. America isn’t America anymore and if we don’t get it together we’ll look like England. What a sh—hole

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Lex Greene
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lex Greene
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture