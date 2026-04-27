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Rich's avatar
Rich
17h

I whole heartedly agree! You’ve heard the saying “death by a thousand cuts”?? We’re now at 999. Wake up!!!!!!

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Bernard J's avatar
Bernard J
16h

Amen Lex. I concur with the evil we face. I agree that the Left are primarily responsible. I too pray that the peaceful way happens. These truths need to be heard and spread far and wide. It will be good, God Loving people that will have to lead the way. I was not in the military. I have nothing but respect and gratitude for those that served especially those that gave their lives that we can remain free. The challenges to that freedom have been constant and are real. The difference today I believe started dramatically in 2015 when President Trump came down that escalator. The truth of many “conspiracy theories” and the mistruths about the reality of our challenges began to see the light. I look at my children and grandchildren. The culmination of awareness and the extent of denial, and then acceptance, were truly overwhelming at times. Good people are waking up. The truth, as in this current article of yours, is being spread. Will it promote enough awareness, preparedness, engagement, and unity? That I don’t know. But, I admire the candid way you express the need for exposure and the resistance that is required. My hopeful side continues to pray and try to stay unified with those that are better at presenting historical truth and helping make a difference. I spread these truths as best I can right now. Those that value freedom and liberty are working hard to further them It is sincerely appreciated. I hope you and yours are well. God help US and God bless America.

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