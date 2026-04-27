Once again, a useful leftist idiot tried to assassinate Trump and as many of his cabinet members as possible at a dinner designed to celebrate “free speech” and “freedom of the press.” The people most responsible for the deep political divisions and hatred turned to violence in our country, were in that room, the leftist press!

This granny from Texas says it exactly right! “Tolerance in one generation becomes acceptance in the next generation.” We have become so accustomed to political violence in the USA since Obama 2009, that another assassination attempt and another, draw a collective yawn, like just another day at the office, to be expected and accepted as some insane new norm.

These assassins are not “crazy” or “mentally ill.” They are just plain old-fashioned evil and they have been intentionally driven to these actions!

For eleven years now, ever since Trump came down the escalator to announce his run for President, the Demonic Democrat Party and their useful idiots in the left-stream press have gone way overboard in their 24/7 attempt to demonize Trump and every American who wants to Make America Great Again.

Every attempt on Trump’s life has been publicly celebrated by idiot leftists all over social media, as if calling for the assassination of the U.S. President isn’t even a crime anymore in America.

How many assassination attempts were there on Barack Hussein Obama, the biggest and most divisive fraud to ever occupy the People’s White House? How many attempts were made against Joe Biden, the most corrupt braindead occupant of the Oval Office in American history? How many times did some “right-winger” try to assassinate Bill or Hillary Clinton, no matter how much the political right disagreed with their policies?

STOP pretending like this is coming from “both sides.” It isn’t…it’s coming from ONE side, the blatantly anti-American communist and socialist demonic democrats! That’s where it comes from, in their destructive and violent efforts to eliminate everyone who still believes in the Foundations of Freedom in the USA.

Every city that’s been violently assaulted, looted and burned, was at the hands of extreme leftists like ANTIFA and BLM. Every “mass-shooting event” was at the hands of an extreme leftist with a gun. Every assassination attempt, from the shooting at a Congressional baseball game, to TPUSA Charlie Kirk, and President Trump, has come from the hate-filled LEFT!

The modern Democratic-socialist Left is consumed by pure hate, not just for Trump, but for America! They have been so deeply indoctrinated against their own country and freedom, driven to madness by a leftist media and democrat political rhetoric, that they are willing to become murderers and assassins!

Meanwhile, the “Make America Great Again” Right remains largely divided and silent in the face of open assaults on all things American, coming from today’s demonic LEFT, as if it’s all quite normal, and there’s nothing we can do!

Don’t worry, I have plenty of complaints about today’s political Right as well. But by comparison, there’s no comparison!

The demonic LEFT is the greatest threat to American freedom, liberty and justice in our 250 years! And YES, I mean “demonic.” Most of these miscreants hate God as much as they hate Trump! They hate YOU as much as they hate God!

The USA is currently facing the greatest challenges since the American Revolution. But unlike the American Revolution, when true Patriots threw Tea in the Boston Harbor and defeated the British to win our own Independence, today’s Patriots are nowhere to be found!

They are not united, or organized, or funded, or active!

They are stumbling quietly through life as if everything will be alright, as everything we love and hold dear is being torn apart by the demonic left!

Listen to Truth Granny again! She’s calling it exactly as it is!

Then watch what is all over social media from the demonic LEFT!

I don’t know about you, but I am fresh out of any tolerance for these young morons and their filth! They have gone from killing their own babies in the womb to killing anyone else that they think stands in the way of their anti-American agenda! This is just one of many examples I could post…

They have been pushing the American people towards a civil war for years now. They have been spreading outright lies and fomenting hate for America for decades, while the average American wasn’t paying any attention at all.

DO THEY HAVE YOUR ATTENTION NOW?

If we don’t rise up together against this evil in our country, it won’t be our country much longer! Things aren’t going to get better unless we make them get better!

Over the weekend, I started no less than six new sub stacks and scrapped them all, because they just weren’t saying what I think needs to be said.

Just as darkness is the absence of light, evil is the absence of good!

When good people do nothing in the face of evil, the light will turn to total darkness in short order, and that’s where America is right now.

This isn’t about Trump! It’s about the future of freedom! It’s not about mere politics; it’s about the acceptance of evil as a new norm for the USA.

Evil will prevail if good people continue to do nothing! Is there anything more important in life today?

Good must win over evil and nothing in our lives is more important right now! We cannot afford to quietly tolerate this evil in our country any longer. Good and Evil cannot continue to coexist in America.

Those who have worked so hard to destroy young generations, spread lies about the morally conscious in America, and target all that is good in this world, must be held to account for their actions, all of them, without exception!

THIS IS WAR!

GOOD will be forced to extinguish EVIL, before it’s consumed by evil. It’s just that simple now.

We are NOT the same! This evil isn’t coming from “both sides.” It’s coming from just ONE side! The LEFT! We have no choice but to put it down! If we can do it in the upcoming elections, good! Peacefully is better! We will have to stop all election fraud to do it!

But if we can’t, or don’t, then there will be only one way out of this insanity! No one will like it!