Freedom has never been free! Because both good and evil exist on earth, evil is at war with good at all times. Only a moral people are suited for freedom and evil is always trying to steal that freedom from good people. There never has been a Land of the Free, other than by the sacrifices made by the Brave!

But what if there are no longer enough brave people to secure the blessings of freedom anymore? What if we now have as many evil people as we have good people? What if good people lack the bravery to conquer evil and preserve freedom for all?

A quote often attributed to Thomas Jefferson stated, “Where the people fear the government you have tyranny. Where the government fears the people you have liberty.” Academics have attributed the statement to John Basil Barnhill, but no matter who first said it, it remains a fact.

Face it, We’re the Problem with the USA

Of course, politicians are untrustworthy. Politicians have always been untrustworthy.

But how many fellow citizens do you trust today? Could bad politicians exist in a country run by good people with good morals and ethics? No, they couldn’t… They exist because we allow them to exist! Not only that, but most also keep voting for them even when we know they can’t be trusted.

There never would have been a USA had it not been for just a handful of brave men who wouldn’t take no for an answer.

No, they were not perfect people. There are no perfect people. But they were brave determined people, and they wouldn’t accept anything less than freedom, liberty and justice for all.

Some act like they want Trump to be a dictator, so that they don’t have to do anything brave. Others accuse him of being a dictator, even though it’s the courts that operate like an oligarchy of unelected dictators.

We’re a Mess!

Therefore, so is our country!

Despite the fact that socialist spending is what drove our country to over $38 trillion in debt, and that debt has devalued the dollar until it won’t buy much anymore, about 1/3 of the country still wants more socialism.

Another 1/3 isn’t paying any attention to anything at all, except their virtual world playing games or their addiction to social media.

The last 1/3 are pissed off, demoralized, depressed and tired of the other 2/3 of the country, but they never get mad enough to do anything about anything they don’t like.

Which one are you? …never mind, it doesn’t matter. All three are useless!

We the People are both the problem and the solution. Or we’re just the problem and there is no solution!

Governments are no good at fixing anything, but they sure are good at breaking things.

When good people do nothing, bad things happen!

But when good people stand together, good things happen!

It’s just that simple…. but no one said it was easy!

If we’re no longer the home of the Brave, then we’re no longer the Land of the Free!

No matter what happens next in the USA, we did it! Or, we failed to do it!