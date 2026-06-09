The USA has no honest independent news today. You could see that in plain view in the recent heated interview between President Trump and Meet the Press anchor Kristen Welker. Evidence of massive election fraud is all around them, but they can’t or won’t see it.

IN GENERAL

The lamestream legacy news media seems to have great difficulty properly defining what is and isn’t “election fraud.” In part, that’s due to the fact that it can and does happen in so many different ways.

It reminds me of how our legacy media lied about Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) in Iraq regarding Gulf War II, in the post-9/11 world. The more narrowly they define a term, the more likely it is that they can deny the reality, which is much broader in nature.

The fact is, Iraq did have WMD in Iraq, despite universal media reports that they didn’t. 500 tons of “yellow cake” was taken out of Iraq, brought through Canada and then delivered to a U.S. Nuclear site in Tennessee.

It was General Colin Powell who presented evidence of Iraqi WMD to congress. In his congressional briefing, Powell showed numerous satellite images of WMD being moved from Iraq into Syria just before the military mission in Iraq. The movement of the WMD from Iraq to Syria followed a visit from U.S. Senator Jay Rockefeller (D) to Saddam Hussein in Iraq, to warn him of the impending U.S. Military action. That was an overt act of treason on Rockefellers part.

But because the “deep state” media limited their definition of WMD to long-range nuclear missiles, which were not there yet, they concluded that “Iraq had no WMD” and further claimed that Iraq and Hussein had no involvement in the U.S. 9/11 terrorist attack, which was also false. Middle East state terrorists usually use proxy terror groups, like Hamas, Hezbollah, ISIS and Al Qaeda to actually carry out their attacks, allowing them to claim “no involvement” from behind the scenes.

The “deep state media” is handling the matter of Election Fraud in similar fashion, see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil.

CALIFORNIA PRIMARIES

Even to the uneducated onlooker, the current primaries in California appear to be rotten with massive fraud right from the start. But democrat voters and their “deep state media” see nothing at all, again…

However, the conditions for massive election fraud couldn’t possibly be better than the conditions in California. Why do I say this?

California is an “illegal” - “sanctuary state” which protects millions of “illegal aliens” as a special class of legal citizens who in their opinion, should be allowed to vote, work in law enforcement and even sit in judgement of legal Americans on their courts. Clearly, California has zero regard for any of our laws. California is on a war-footing against the USA over enforcement of our national immigration laws. California hosts the single largest number of illegal migrants in the USA. It also hosts the largest number of drug and human traffickers, homeless drug addicts, and voters seeking communism over freedom, liberty and justice. In the 2024 Presidential elections, almost 5-million California votes for Biden in 2020 went missing entirely in the 2024 vote for Kamala Harris. In 2016, Hillary Clinton got more votes in California than there were registered voters in California, over 3-million of them later identified as fraudulent ballots. California hasn’t elected a Republican Governor since Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2006, twenty-years ago, and Arnold was no conservative. The last time L.A. elected a Republican Mayor was in 1993, thirty-three years ago, Richard Riordan. Upon entry to the 2026 mid-term primaries, current Mayor Bass, a well-known card-carrying Communist trained by Castro in Cuba, had only a 27% approval rating among L.A. democrat voters. Yet, we’re supposed to believe that after all of the city and state destruction under democrats for decades, the people are still re-electing those responsible for that destruction?

So, what are the odds that election fraud is happening in California, again?

If it isn’t 100%, it’s certainly 99%….

Only two questions remain…

Will the people of California turn a blind eye to it yet again? Will the Federal Government step in to investigate and put an end to it?

As for me, I have been promoting the same solution no matter where we are talking about in the USA.

STOP CERTIFYING ELECTIONS UNTIL A COMPLETE INDEPENDENT AUDIT CAN CONFIRM THE LEGITIMACY OF THE ELECTIONS!

This should be true for all elections at this point, but especially where the conditions have been established to carry out and hide election fraud, every illegal sanctuary city and state!

Ask yourself these questions…

Would Joe Biden have won the 2020 elections without mail-in voting and ballot harvesting?

Would Karen Bass be re-elected right now without mail-in voting and ballot harvesting?

Would any democrat in the country be able to win an election today, without mail-in voting and ballot harvesting?