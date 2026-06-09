Lex Greene

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John Vezmar's avatar
John Vezmar
13h

The more we learn about the Democrats and their nefarious activities to retain their grip on raw power and control, the more they reveal how they function not as a true political party, but as a powerful criminal organization and enterprise.

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1 reply by Lex Greene
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Steve
17h

I’m with you Lex, no certification without an audit, but didn’t we try that with Kerri Lake in Arizona in 2020? How’d that work out. Something has to change on the Federal level and DJT is just the man to do it. 🇱🇷

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