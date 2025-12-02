Thou shalt not bear false witness!

“You shall not spread a false report. You shall not join hands with a wicked man to be a malicious witness. You shall not fall in with the many to do evil, nor shall you bear witness in a lawsuit, siding with the many, so as to pervert justice, nor shall you be partial to a poor man in his lawsuit.”

Journalism in America is nothing but “fake news” these days and it isn’t just the “Fake News” agencies and reporters. More Americans try to seek truthful news via citizen journalists and internet sources and podcasts, than via any official news outlet today. International Agencies like AP, UPI and Reuters bear false witness to promote a global Marxist agenda on a daily basis. ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS and NPR have long since joined hands with a wicked man to be a malicious witness.

Cable Networks like CNN, MSNBC and FOX NEWS are not subject to any journalism standards. They are actually “entertainment” networks, not news agencies.

It’s not just about “political bias.”

Every person holds a certain political bias, a point of view or prism through which they see the world and events. Journalists are no exception. However, journalists are supposed to keep their personal bias out of their reporting and use their best efforts to make sure their reporting is complete, true and accurate.

The Society of Professional Journalists promotes a Code of Ethics

But not one single news outlet in the USA lives within this Code of Ethics today, or even makes any attempt to…

As a result, swamped with politically bias “fake news” every day, The White House has established what it calls A Fake News Portal to counter the steady flood of lies attacking the Administration and American foundations of freedom every day.

Political bias is one thing but outright lies and false propaganda is something else.

One can have a personal bias and still report the truth. But what we have now is this…

Institutional Bias wherein the “news” companies themselves require politically motivated “fake news” and blatant “false propaganda” from their journalists. Social Media vast spreading of the “fake news.”

It isn’t just liars in politics, but liars in the media and all over social media as well. Politicians develop purposeful strategic lies, the news media reports on that basis, and then their idiot public minions spread it all across social media.

The end result of it all is a dumbed-down and suicidal voting population. This is how we came to watch Americans vote against their own self-interests after being indoctrinated with massive volumes of false propaganda and even a “cancel culture” designed to silence truth, unite and mobilize voters in favor of outright lies.

That’s why we have millions voting for socialism, Islamic terrorism, criminal sanctuaries, election fraud, a foreign invasion, corrupt politicians and even some openly guilty of sedition and treason. This is why we have protesters in our streets backing murderers, illegal invaders, and unlawful activist lawfare courts. The end justifies the means for far too many…

Politicians have always been liars and cheats. But now, thanks to “fake news,” a growing segment of our population is too!

The First Amendment was never intended to protect liars, cheats, thieves, terrorists, an illegal foreign invasion and obvious false propaganda. But the liars and cheaters hide behind that Amendment today, as they work to undermine our Constitutional Republic and even openly incite an insurrection from within the ranks of our Military.

I doubt the White House Fake News Portal can adequately counter massive misconduct in our media today, much less the many citizen liars who help spread the garbage, but it’s better than nothing!