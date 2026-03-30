In case you have not noticed, there’s a new DNC messiah rising in Texas. His name is James Talarico. Like the DNC Messiah before him, Barack Obama, Talarico is suddenly rising from nothing like a meteor, using Obama’s speaking cadence and fake talking points. He’s a complete fraud, just like Obama, and even worse.

I remember the first time I heard the name Barack Obama, when Senator Teddy Kennedy waltz the young democrat onto the national stage at John Kerry’s DNC Presidential nomination, upstaging Kerry with the new party messiah, a man from nowhere with a blank resume’. I immediately called a colleague and said, “did you just see that?” He said, “yeah, who is this nobody from nowhere?”

Since that night in 2004, I have tried to figure out exactly who Barack Obama really is, to no avail. I can only tell you he isn’t who he claims the be. The hair on the back of my neck went up again the minute I saw Talarico!

Talarico rose from nowhere to defeat former member of congress Jasmine Crockett, to become the 2026 Democrat nominee for the U.S. Senate from Texas. Like Obama, Talarico has been very carefully groomed and financed by the extreme LEFT. He’s worse than Crockett because he’s a lot smarter than Crockett and a lot more devious and diabolical too.

Talarico’s Top 10 Donors (rounded up)

UNCODED and UNKNOWN - $1.4 million

Lawyers & Lobbyists - $260k

The DNC - $152k

Anonymous Single-Issue Groups - $149k

Liberal Policy Org - $99k

Public Education - $64k

Gambling & Casinos - $59k

Public Sector Unions - $55k

Un-itemized (bundlers) - $54k

Other Candidates - $31.2k

In other words, Talarico is owned by extreme left lobbyists and due to a lack of transparency, such as $1.4 million from “uncoded” sources, we don’t yet know exactly where all of his money is coming from. But we do know it’s all “dark money.” (Full Report Here)

According to the linked report, almost no money for Talarico is coming from individual Texas voters. It’s a typical laundry list of leftwing lobbyists and special single issue groups, which is what today’s democrat party is built upon.

His message of “love politics” and fraudulent representations of Jesus and Christian teachings, makes him one of the most dangerous con men since Jim Jones. Hiding behind false extreme left interpretations of Christian principles and values, James may prove to be far more dangerous than Jones or Obama, as he can potentially con young evangelical voters with great ease.

In this short video, Talarico claims to have “built his life around the Ten Commandments,” which he claims to love. Yet, his entire political career and senate campaign is based upon the exact opposite, in typical democratic socialist form.

Allow me to test his claim…

1. “Thou shalt have no other gods before me.” Yet, democratic socialists like Talarico want to make socialist government into our God.

2. “Thou shalt not make unto thee any graven image.” Yet, Talarico presents himself as a false idol of God.

3. “Thou shalt not take the name of the LORD thy God in vain.” Yet, leftists like Talarico use God’s name in vain, like a campaign tool, to con unsuspecting voters.

4. “Remember the sabbath day, to keep it holy.” According to Talarico, he works seven days a week, using the pulpit to campaign, as a false prophet.

5. “Honour thy father and thy mother.” But Talarico does not believe in the sanctity of father, mother and child, preferring instead government parentage and influence.

6. “Thou shalt not murder.” But like all modern democrats, Talarico supports a mothers alleged Right to murder their own innocent children in the womb.

7. “Thou shalt not commit adultery.” While his party votes to keep private the Congressional “hush fund” use of taxpayer funds to pay off accusers.

8. “Thou shalt not steal.” Yet, Talarico’s entire political belief structure is based upon “stealing” from some in order to buy the political loyalty of others who did not earn, in the name of “equity,” not “equality.”

9. “Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbour.” But like all modern democrats, Talarico bears false witness against President Trump, all MAGA supporters and anyone who opposes his “socialism of love.”

10. “Thou shalt not covet thy neighbour’s house, thou shalt not covet thy neighbour’s wife, nor his manservant, nor his maidservant, nor his ox, nor his ass, nor any thing that is thy neighbour’s.” But the entire Democrat Party Platform is based upon “coveting all thy neighbor’s things.”

A Complete Fraud

Just like Obama and most of today’s democrats, Talarico is a complete and total fraud. But he’s a slick fraud, just like Obama and Bill Clinton.

He’s even worse than Obama and Clinton though, because he is conning well-intended Christians with his “message of love” at a time when his party is filled with nothing but hatred for all who oppose their global socialism agenda.

Talarico is a liar, a fraud, a cheap Obama-wannabe con artist… But he’s slick, like Jim Jones, and willing to present himself as a false prophet of God in order to gain political power.

That’s because our country is moving back towards Faith, Decency, Honor and American Patriotism.

In 2016, 62,984,828 Americans voted for the non-politician Trump, to come clean house of liars, cheats and thieves just like Talarico. In 2020, 74,223,975 voted for Trump again to finish the task in a second term.

In 2024, after the DNC theft of the 2020 elections, 77,302,580 Americans voted for Trump a 3rd time. The message was clear; Americans wanted a return to American principles and values.

Every time Trump’s name appeared on a ballot, more Americans voted from him than the time before. It is a clear mandate…

People like Charlie Kirk were reaching young voters on college and high school campuses, turning them from the leftist indoctrination found in academia and education and towards freedom, liberty, justice and faith in God, not man.

That’s why Talarico is using false interpretations and false claims about his so-called Christian faith to seek political power. If he told the truth about everything, he couldn’t even win a race for local dog catcher.

Texas has a Job to Do!

Not only to defeat Talarico this November, but to run him so far from politics that he will dare not ever run for public office ever again. It’s time for Texans to prove that “you can’t mess with Texas.”