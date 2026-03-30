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TruthMonster - by John Anthony's avatar
TruthMonster - by John Anthony
4hEdited

A friend of mine (a name you would likely know) attended Harvard and was on the Law Review when Obama became its editor in 1990. 2 events struck other Law Review staff as odd. 1st. Obama came out of nowhere. He routinely skipped meetings and seemed to just pop up. The second was his unusual selection as Editor of the prestigious Harvard Law Review. Members were frequent contributors and wrote scholarly articles. Obama wrote far less than others and several of his colleagues viewed his work as amateurish - at best. The Editor is a much revered position and requires a prolific and profound writer. Obama was neither yet quickly rose to the top. The general feeling was someone was pushing this guy, he couldn’t be trusted, but was destined for prominence. Right on all counts. But, now we know the game and can stop it.

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Gaylord's avatar
Gaylord
8h

As wise as serpents and innocent as doves, you must be.

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