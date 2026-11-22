The Charters of Freedom for the United States exists in just three documents. Our Declaration of Independence is our Founding document as a free independent sovereign nation. The U.S. Constitution established and authorized our system of self-governance as a Representative Republic, and the Bill of Rights established additional specific restrictions on government authority. This piece is the subject of a second Substack reader survey I posted last week.

These three documents have stood as “the Supreme Law of our Land” for 250 years. None of them provide for any “Rights of the People.” The Rights of the People are “Natural Rights,” — “endowed by our Creator, under The Laws of Nature and Nature’s God.”

But combined, they provide the necessary protections for our Natural Rights, by establishing our Rights as “inalienable” and limiting the power and authority of government to prevent governments from ever intruding or infringing upon those Rights.

Throughout the three documents, there are only three words that exist to prevent any foreign agent, or anyone with foreign, dual or divided loyalties to other countries from ever occupying the Oval Office. Those three simple words are “natural born Citizen” found in the Article II requirements for the offices of President and Vice President.

This makes it critical for every American to know the true and proper meaning of those three words, and for every American to stand firmly in the enforcement of this requirement for the most powerful political office in the entire world. No one needs a lawyer or judge to interpret these three words. All three words appear in every English dictionary, and the true meaning of any term, is the sum of its parts.

Last week, I posted a multiple-choice survey for Substack readers asking this basic question…and only 18.18% answered the question correctly.

The correct answer is “the child of an American parent,” however, the parent must be the natural birth Father. The term does not come from manmade laws, it comes from “The Laws of Nature and Nature’s God,” — a Natural Right of inheritance under Natural Law. Simply stated, the Natural Right of every child to be born into the country of their Father.

The Founders source for the NBC clause is The Law of Nations. What the Founders created had to be recognized and respected by all other nations. The Natural Rights of the People had to not only withstand the test of time as it related to our own government, but as it relates to all other world views.

1. “As the society cannot exist and perpetuate itself otherwise than by the children of the citizens, those children naturally follow the condition of their fathers, and succeed to all their rights.” – Section 212 2. “The country of the fathers is therefore that of the children; and these become true citizens [aka natural born Citizens] merely by their tacit consent.” – Section 212 3. “I say, that, in order to be of the country, it is necessary that a person be born of a father who is a citizen; for, if he is born there of a foreigner, it will be only the place of his birth, and not his country.” – Section 212

56.82% chose the option “Born here, to two American parents.” They believe that three boxes must be checked in order for a child to be a natural born Citizen. The child must be born on American soil (jus soli, Right of the soil) and both the Father and Mother must be legal American citizens at the time of the child’s birth, (jus sanguinis, ‘right of blood’). This is not true!

This idea was made popular during the 2008 Presidential election when a group of people attempted to disqualify Senator John McCain, by claiming McCain was not a natural born Citizen due to his birth in Panama, despite both of his parents being legal American Citizens, and his father being a Naval Commander stationed in Panama on the nation’s business.

“By the law of nature alone, children follow the condition of their fathers, and enter into all their rights (§ 212); the place of birth produces no change in this particular,”

While it is true that a child born on American soil, of two citizen parents, is a natural born Citizen, it is not true that this is the definition of the term. The only thing that makes a child a natural born Citizen in this instance, is the child’s Father is a legal Citizen of the United States at the time of the child’s birth. The other two factors are irrelevant, even though they may be desirable.

Of course, that effort resulted in the U.S. Senate voting 99-0 to confirm McCain as a natural born American Citizen, McCain not voting, in S. RES. 511. It also resulted in the fraudulent election of Barack Hussein Obama, who was not a natural born Citizen of the United States. Even though Obama’s eligibility was being challenged at the same time, the Senate did not offer any opinion of Obama’s natural born status, because they knew they couldn’t. The language used to clear McCain, could not be used to clear Obama.

6.82% chose “someone born on American soil” and another 6.82% chose “a 14th Amendment citizen.” The two options are actually the same thing. These are not natural born Citizens due to the fact that this type of citizenship is manmade, a result of government legislative process, and therefore, not the result of “nature.”

NOTE: The 14th Amendment was never intended to be applied to anyone other than the same group of people that the 13th and 15th Amendments pertained to, former slave families after the end of slavery in the United States during post-Civil War Reconstruction.

Anyone who acquires legal citizenship under the 14th Amendment, due to simply being born on our soil to parents (the Father) who is a citizen of any foreign country, or our naturalization codes, is a “naturalized citizen” by legislative process, and not a “natural born Citizen” via an act of nature.

11.36% chose “the child of two citizen parents.” Again, it is correct that this child is indeed a natural born Citizen under the correct definition of the term, but only due to the fact that the child’s Father was a legal American Citizen at the time of the child’s birth.

Simply stated, a natural born Citizen is the child of a legal American Citizen Father. The place of birth and citizenship of the mother, while maybe desirable, are not relevant as it pertains to the natural born Citizenship of the child.

3. “I say, that, in order to be of the country, it is necessary that a person be born of a father who is a citizen; for, if he is born there of a foreigner, it will be only the place of his birth, and not his country.” – Section 212

No nation has the Right to lay claim to the child of an American Father, just because the child may have been born in another country. NBC is derived from the birth Father simply because all natural Rights of inheritance are derived from the bloodline of the Father.

Therefore, Barack Obama was not a “natural born Citizen” simply due to the fact that is natural birth Father, Barack Obama, Sr. of Kenya, was never a legal citizen of the United States, no matter the status of his birth mother, or where he may have been born.

Similarly, Kamala Harris is not a “natural born Citizen” of the USA, as her father was a citizen of Jamaica at the time of her birth, and not an American citizen.

These are the only two cases in 250 years of America, that non-natural born Citizens were allowed to occupy the People’s White House. This was allowed to happen due to the deep corruption in American politics, academia, education and mass media, and the self-destructive ignorance of the average American voter.

NOTE: It must be noted that even though only two, Obama and Harris, were able to occupy the Oval Office fraudulently, numerous other candidates have attempted the same fraud, from both political parties, and they will continue to attempt this fraud unless the people put a stop to it.

Only one group of Americans were exempt from this Oval Office requirement, our Founders. This is due to the fact that prior to the formation of our country, no one was a “natural born Citizen” of a nation not yet established.

Once the nation was established, the Founders became citizens of the United States via the Charters of Freedom. But none were “natural born Citizens.”

“No Person except a natural born Citizen, or a Citizen of the United States, at the time of the Adoption of this Constitution,”

Had this exception not been made in Article II, none of the Founders generation could have been President or Vice President.

In closing, only 13.64% got it entirely wrong, those who chose the 14th or born on soil answers. I find it encouraging that the balance of voters got it at least partially correct.

Last, if we don’t know the truth, we cannot defend the truth. If we cannot defend the truth, uphold and enforce the truth, then there is no chance we can save this country, the Constitution or our own freedom, liberty and justice!

Final word! If the People cannot or will not prevent the foreign occupation of the Oval Office, we are no longer a free people, a sovereign nation, or a constitutional government! It all comes down to just these three simple words that anyone can properly interpret with an English dictionary.