I have intentionally waited a while to comment, watching what is happening and how people from different belief systems are reacting to events, before commenting. As always, what I’m about to say is just my opinion, but it’s a pretty educated opinion.

I want to begin with 1400 years of history. This history has consistently proven that Islam itself is not a “peaceful religion.” Instead, it operates as a brutally violent conquering force seeking political power over the entire world, a global caliphate, under its anti-freedom doctrines established by Sharia Law.

For 1400 years, Islam has never been able to peacefully integrate into any free society and assimilate into those cultures. That’s because the most fundamental tenet of Islam is that it must convert the entire world to Islam. All who refuse to convert are declared “infidels” and enemies of Allah and the Islamic prophet, Muhammed.

“The word Islam is an Arabic noun derived from the triliteral root s-l-m, meaning “submission” or “total surrender” to the will of God (Allah).”

Having said this, over the past two-hundred years or so, we have seen some members of Islam attempt to integrate into westernized cultures peacefully. But this has made it more possible for jihadi’s to hide in broad daylight among those who do not practice jihad.

There are some peaceful Muslim’s in the world. But they aren’t those who belong to or march on behalf of the Iranian terror regime, Hamas, Hezbollah, ISIS, ISIL, Al Qaeda, the Houthis, Islamic Jihad or numerous others. Islam now accounts for 25% of the global population and there are literally hundreds of violent Islamic terror groups all over the world. It’s a problem for every peace-loving person on the planet.

Iran

Prior to the Islamic Revolution in Iran, 1979, Iran was a highly westernized democratic civil society where the population looked and acted just like the citizens of the USA, England, and most of Europe. In pictures and videos from the 60s and 70s, life in Iran looked exactly like any U.S. city during the same period. They dressed the same, worked and advanced the same, were similarly educated and a happy people.

Iran before the Islamic Revolution (video)

Iran’s History in 15 Minutes (video)

This has not been true in Iran for 47 years, ever since Iran was forced to become “an Islamic State” under brutal Sharia Law in 1979. Every U.S. President since Jimmy Carter condemned the violent Islamic regime, each stating that Iran could never be trusted with nuclear weapons, and each calling for the overthrow of the Islamic regime on behalf of the people of Iran. But like all socialist countries, the People of Iran were disarmed and incapable of overthrowing the Islamic regime on their own.

Despite many broken promises from previous U.S. administrations, only the 47th President took action on a problem everyone has agreed on for 47 years. NATO partners have sat it out on the sidelines, fearful of a backlash from Islamic communities now living in their own countries.

But the Islamic Regime in Iran has been screaming and demonstrating their intent, “Death to America and all westernized cultures” for the past 47 years.

Anyone opposing the current U.S. action in Iran is completely unaware of how the Iranian people themselves feel about the matter. The Iranian people have been begging the USA to intervene and liberate the people of Iran ever since 1979. Numerous former Presidents made promises to the Iranian people over the years and only one U.S. President has kept that promise, Trump.

But you don’t need to take my word for it. You do need to listen to the People of Iran on the matter though.

A six minute video of a young Iranian man responds to very specific false information being spread to American and European citizens via leftist politicians, the leftist news media and social media leftists. CLICK HERE TO WATCH

I have always believed that freedom, liberty, safety and security are the most basic of all human rights, for all, not just for a few. The more these basic rights exist around the world, the safer these things are for the USA and all future U.S. Citizens.

The only people who disagree are people who simply know nothing of the subject, don’t care about the truth or the Iranian people, and those currently trying to end freedom, liberty, safety and security right here in the USA.

But don’t take my word for it, listen to this young man… and before you say it, I could easily post hundreds of videos from hundreds of Iranians who will tell you the exact same things this young man explains.

Get on the right side! Get on the side of freedom for all!