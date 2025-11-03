Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lynn's avatar
Lynn
Nov 3

This happens and more local governments will be taken over by

muslim marxist jihadists. The stupid young generation of jews

are voting for this marxists. Just look at what happened in UK.

It started with Khan. Now, the muslim cancer has spread into

the governments of UK. There is BIG money backing mamdani.

Like one in China. His name is Neville Singham and wants to destroy the US.

Neville Singham who lives in Shanghai, China has ties to

the CCP. He’s married to Jodie Evans, Co-Founder of

Code Pink.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Lex Greene and others
Rich's avatar
Rich
Nov 3

I am reminded of a statement made by an elitist powerful person in the late 19th century…

“I don’t care which candidate the people choose as long as I pick the nominees…” sorry I cannot remember his name.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lex Greene
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture