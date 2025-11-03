The NYC Mayor’s race takes place tomorrow, November 4, 2025, and voters were only given three choices, bad, worse and no chance. Cuomo was forced from the office under corruption charges and Curtis Sliwa, who despite being a good man, was never a viable candidate.

That’s leaves NYC poised to elect the first Muslim-Marxist Mayor of a once great city, just like London Mayor Sadiq Khan. Mamdani is running as a “democrat” under the Democrat Party banner. But he’s no democrat or liberal.

He is backed by the most powerful so-called democrats in the country, Barack Hussein Obama, Bernie Sanders, AOC, Kathy Hochul, Chuck Schumer and many others. But he’s financed by nation-wrecker George Soros & Co., along with the Democratic Socialists of America and the Socialist and Communist parties in the USA.

Mamdani is a proud avowed Muslim Brotherhood Marxist. His entire belief structure is as anti-American as it could possibly be. Yet, voters in NYC are about to elect him anyway. NYC will look just like London and numerous cities in England in no time at all. Actual true British citizens are now only 38% of the population in London.

Meanwhile, Somali Muslim-Marxist Omar Fateh is poised to become the next Mayor of Minneapolis. Muslim-Marxists are in Congress, and many other political positions of power from the federal level down to the local level.

Clearly, today’s Democrat Party is not the party of Truman or JFK. It’s the party of Marx, Mao, Lenin and Stalin. There is no longer any separation between the Communist Party, Socialist Party and today’s Democrat Party. They are all operating as one anti-American political force, unified by the Democratic Socialists of America and financed by global Marxists nation-wreckers like George Soros.

Yet millions of brainwashed Americans will answer the anti-American call for global Marxism in elections across our country. Soon, true American citizens will be outnumbered by those who hate everything about our Constitutional Republic, and freedom itself.

How much longer will American Citizens act as though our country can survive this? How much longer will we go-along in a futile attempt to get-along with the evil overthrow of our entire way of life?

The sand in the hour glass of history is about out… and only We the People can do anything about it.

The Republican Party of New York didn’t even bother to run a viable candidate against Mamdani. What does that tell you?