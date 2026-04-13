Most Important Decisions of 2026
Before any voter decides to be republican, democrat or independent, there’s something far more import for every voter to decide first.
Your First Decision
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Are you American, or anti-America? To keep this simple, if you are in favor of freedom, liberty and justice, as defined in our Charters of Freedom, you’re American. If you’re not familiar with the Foundations of Freedom, acquaint yourself HERE.
If you are opposed to our Foundations of Freedom and instead, prefer any other form of government which violates those foundations, you are anti-American. I can’t make it any simpler than that, and it is just this simple.
Your Second Decision
Do you want to participate in determining the future of our country by legally voting, or do you prefer to let everyone else who votes, decide this for you?
Your Third Decision
If you have decided to participate by legally voting, is it okay for everyone to vote, or just legal American citizens, who are otherwise eligible to vote? If you prefer that only legal Americans vote in our elections, you need to decide what you are going to do in your district to make sure that only legal Americans can vote in your district.
Your Fourth Decision
Once you decide if you are American or anti-American, you will need to decide which political party better represents enforcement of the Charters of Freedom. You also have to disconnect from the childish idea that any party, politician or person is “perfect.” Perfection doesn’t exist, especially in politics. So, pick the best available.
Republican Party
Democrat Party
There is no competitive “3rd Party.” When people break from the two competitive parties, they scatter across more than 70 noncompetitive party efforts. If you don’t like the candidates offered in the general election by either party, you could have and should have solved that problem in the party primaries. It was a “two-party” system 250 years ago, anti-Federalists and Federalists, and it still is today.
Your Fifth Decision
If you’re not engaged in forcing a party to perform properly, you’re the reason it doesn’t.
Independence means undecided and uncommitted to either party or any particular direction for the country. This is the worst time in 250 years to be undecided or uncommitted about anything. You need to pick a side and get in the fight for freedom. Alone, no American has the power to do anything. But united in a common purpose, no one is more powerful.
Your Final Decision
Will you unite with others to protect and preserve the Foundations of Freedom, vote with those trying to destroy it, or sit on the sidelines waiting to see how it all turns out while complaining about everyone else who is trying to make a difference?
No matter anyone’s past voting habits, this election is going to decide the future of freedom, liberty and justice in the USA for at least the next hundred years. There’s a laundry list of many things that need to be corrected in the USA. But without the freedom to fix it, nothing can ever be fixed.
Now, I’ll listen to you!
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As a saved Christian among such others at Lex’s substack, we have a superlative directive to contend for the sovereign state of our nation…a nation that was granted to us through the mighty hand of God (I am persuaded). Are we perfect? No, but our guiding Light is.
One of the most eloquent speeches in defense of our duties as beneficiaries of a new nation and even still now (perhaps more importantly now than at any other time in our history save for the time of the high cost in lives during separation from Britian), Patrick Henry’s speech is instructive to our objectives to save our country from the clutches of the active Enemy Within…I will take the liberty to abbreviate his emotional prose:
“ For my own part, I consider it as nothing less than a question of freedom or slavery;
They tell us, sir, that we are weak; unable to cope with so formidable an adversary. But when shall we be stronger? Will it be the next week, or the next year? ... Sir, we are not weak if we make a proper use of those means which the God of nature hath placed in our power.
The battle, sir, is not to the strong alone; it is to the vigilant, the active, the brave...I have but one lamp by which my feet are guided, and that is the lamp if experience. I know of no other way of judging the future but by the past.
If we wish to be free – if we mean to preserve inviolate those inestimable privileges for which we have been so long contending – if we mean not basely to abandon the noble struggle in which we have been so long engaged, and which we have pledged ourselves never to abandon until the glorious object of our contest shall be obtained–we must fight! I repeat it, sir, we must fight!
Why stand we here idle? What is it that gentlemen wish? What would they have? Is life so dear, or peace so sweet, as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery? Forbid it, Almighty God! I know not what course others may take; but as for me, give me liberty or give me death! “ Patrick Henry to the 2nd Virginia Convention, 23 March 1775
May our national destiny be spared to the glory of God.
It was a “two-party” system 250 years ago, anti-Federalists and Federalists, and it still is today.
I am not totally in tune because Federalist vs States rights is similar yet different that Federalist
—not Federalist. Today, it is globalist vs nationalist. States rights have gone South and National rights are following close behind.
To say third party ideas (or extremist ideas within a party) are not effective is to ignore the influence the Tea Party had on the Republicans. Who else could have chased the Natural Born Citizen clause beside Sheriff Arpio’s Cold Case Possee formed because of the Tea Party efforts?
Trump is in fact not an inbred Republican. What we need are Statesmen. Torries and Whigs were not mentioned in the original documents and these two parties today are not either. Only the First Amendment gives them powers and that should also put the onus on them for proper vetting. Neither party has a history of Constitutional adherence in that manner. It is time for a new life around the Constitution. We see the solutions equally, but I can find no gain in strength by joining those who ignore a subject as important as the Natural Born Citizen clause in the Constitution; in the spirit and action it requires. I am an America First believer. Republicans should be rallying, not asking for compromise for their compromised beliefs.
In order to endure we must adhere to these documents….Indepedent? All the Charters of Freedom allow! This I swore to defend with no expiration
date.