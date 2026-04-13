Before any voter decides to be republican, democrat or independent, there’s something far more import for every voter to decide first.

Your First Decision

Are you American, or anti-America? To keep this simple, if you are in favor of freedom, liberty and justice, as defined in our Charters of Freedom, you’re American. If you’re not familiar with the Foundations of Freedom, acquaint yourself HERE.

If you are opposed to our Foundations of Freedom and instead, prefer any other form of government which violates those foundations, you are anti-American. I can’t make it any simpler than that, and it is just this simple.

Your Second Decision

Do you want to participate in determining the future of our country by legally voting, or do you prefer to let everyone else who votes, decide this for you?

Your Third Decision

If you have decided to participate by legally voting, is it okay for everyone to vote, or just legal American citizens, who are otherwise eligible to vote? If you prefer that only legal Americans vote in our elections, you need to decide what you are going to do in your district to make sure that only legal Americans can vote in your district.

Your Fourth Decision

Once you decide if you are American or anti-American, you will need to decide which political party better represents enforcement of the Charters of Freedom. You also have to disconnect from the childish idea that any party, politician or person is “perfect.” Perfection doesn’t exist, especially in politics. So, pick the best available.

Republican Party

Democrat Party

There is no competitive “3rd Party.” When people break from the two competitive parties, they scatter across more than 70 noncompetitive party efforts. If you don’t like the candidates offered in the general election by either party, you could have and should have solved that problem in the party primaries. It was a “two-party” system 250 years ago, anti-Federalists and Federalists, and it still is today.

Your Fifth Decision

If you’re not engaged in forcing a party to perform properly, you’re the reason it doesn’t.

Independence means undecided and uncommitted to either party or any particular direction for the country. This is the worst time in 250 years to be undecided or uncommitted about anything. You need to pick a side and get in the fight for freedom. Alone, no American has the power to do anything. But united in a common purpose, no one is more powerful.

Your Final Decision

Will you unite with others to protect and preserve the Foundations of Freedom, vote with those trying to destroy it, or sit on the sidelines waiting to see how it all turns out while complaining about everyone else who is trying to make a difference?

No matter anyone’s past voting habits, this election is going to decide the future of freedom, liberty and justice in the USA for at least the next hundred years. There’s a laundry list of many things that need to be corrected in the USA. But without the freedom to fix it, nothing can ever be fixed.

Now, I’ll listen to you!