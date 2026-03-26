Day-by-day, Americans are witnessing just how terminally corrupt our government is at all levels. We are learning that the people we elect do not represent the American Citizens anymore. They represent themselves, first and foremost, once elected. As a result, American Citizens are systematically being destroyed and replaced by illegal invaders from all over the globe. Many times, over the years, I have wished that I was wrong and this is no exception.

No Political Solutions

The Tennessee Senate Republicans just proved beyond any doubt that the republicans are just as committed to destroying the USA as democrats have been for many years now. No one in politics wants to uphold and enforce the Charters of Freedom on behalf of any American Citizens. When the reddest legislature in the USA refuses to uphold and enforce the constitution, no body of government anywhere in the country will.

The 78-million Americans who voted for Trump in 2024 could have easily become the most powerful political lobby in the USA. But instead, once the election was over, they went back to the sidelines for another four years.

Americans must face the reality that there are no political solutions today, no matter who they elect.

No Legal Solutions

The unelected and seemingly unaccountable Judicial Branch has been the greatest threat to the Charters of Freedom for over a century.

If we asked the Supreme Court “is the Constitution still the supreme law of this land?” they would answer YES, because they dare not answer truthfully, no it isn’t.

After answering “yes it is,” they would proceed to explain how they have the power to determine what it means, by their broad interpretations completely untethered from Constitutional text and the clear intent of the Founders.

Of course, Article III of the Constitution gives the only unelected branch of government, no such power. Even leftist Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor got it mostly right in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization - Oral arguments – Dec. 1, 2021.

“Counsel, there’s so much that’s not in the Constitution, including the fact that we have the last word. Marbury versus Madison. There is not anything in the Constitution that says that the Court, the Supreme Court, is the last word on what the Constitution means. It was totally novel at that time. And yet, what the Court did was reason from the structure of the Constitution that that’s what was intended.” - JUSTICE SOTOMAYOR

Exactly, in Marbury v. Madison, “the court,” meaning Justice Marshall, granted themselves a power not granted to them in the Constitution. That was 1803, and ever since, Americans have assumed that this was “constitutional” because Marshall said so. Ever since, the courts have acted to undermine and destroy the foundations of freedom.

It’s worth noting that this case and Marshall’s opinion, was against James Madison, known throughout history as “The Father of the Constitution.”

As corrupt as our legislatures are, they are nothing compared to how corrupt our courts are today.

The Only Three Options Americans have

1. A political solution

2. A legal solution

3. A Civil War solution

When option one and two are no longer available to the American people as a viable peaceful solution for daily infringements upon the Natural Rights of the American people, only one solution remains.

Option #3

Only fools want a second Civil War on our home soil. That’s why I have tried for almost 40 years now to teach and encourage Citizens to use options one and two to solve problems, before only option three was left.

But the People were just too busy, divided over pet issues, and disjointed from their system of self-governance, to solve the many infringements peacefully over the years. Instead of fighting small battles peacefully when that was an option, they let things get so far out of hand that by the time they are finally forced into action, only one option will remain.

Our government has let every American Citizen down and they don’t even attempt to hide it anymore.

We hope Trump knows what’s going on and is making the right moves. But we also know that he cannot trust all of his advisors.

Time Grows Short

It’s quite clear that democrats and their global Marxist and Islamic friends are moving into “scorched earth” mode. The actions being taken by democrats from sanctuary cities and states, local and state governments, democrat members of Congress and the Courts, have shown their hands.

The USA is at war, and not just with the brutal Islamic tyrants of Iran. There is an internal war being waged for power and the future of freedom. Nearly no one in government anywhere is actually on the side of the American Citizens, except maybe Trump and some of his cabinet members.

Everyone and Everything should be suspect now… I have watched our country slide towards the ash heap of history for four decades now, as the American people became less and less capable of freedom with each new generation, until half of the American people no longer even desire it.

May God call upon his faithful, his warriors, to gather, prepare and ready for the battle ahead.

Between now and the 2026 mid-term elections this November, may prove to be the most dangerous time in all of USA history. May God watch over us and lead us back to decency, honor, freedom, liberty and justice.

Amen!