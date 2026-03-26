Lex Greene

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C Lee Sandvick's avatar
C Lee Sandvick
8h

Lex. great article as always. You must be so frustrated that your word is not being heeded by the 77million+ Trump voters.

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1 reply by Lex Greene
James Arthur's avatar
James Arthur
6h

I fear you are right. Odds are I won’t be here to see it, but I would kinda like a chance to go down swinging.

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