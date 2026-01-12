A new Gallup Poll indicates people are still moving in the wrong direction, away from any political power, frustrated with all politics. (1300 participants is a large sampling)

While every voter is supposed to be well-informed and independent in their thinking and voting, it’s political suicide to walk away from political power by choosing to “work alone.”

The result is horrific…

The report indicates that only 27% say they are Republican and 27% say they are Democrats, with 45% claiming “independent.” As you know, when one leaves one of the two major parties, they are in the wind, scattered across more than 50 competing political movements, none of them able to compete with the two major parties. Elections are decided by default….not the real will of the people!

Of the 45% “independents,” 20% allegedly lean Democrat, while only 15% lean Republican.

All efforts of the LEFT to “divide and conquer” continue to be very successful.

Trump has to go for broke here and unify everyone who wants to Make America Great Again. He’s losing people who voted for him three times, because justice continues to evade his supporters, despite their support for Trump. No one is being held accountable for blatant acts of treason, sedition and subversive activities!

The LEFT is going for broke!

2026 is our MAKE IT OR BREAK IT YEAR!

2026 won’t just decide the next two years, it will determine the next hundred years!