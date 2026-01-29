Watch THIS VIDEO of an official public hearing in Wisconsin where testimony exposes the reality that the State has over 7-million registered voters on their voter rolls, despite only having about 4-million voter age adults in the state.

Not all 4-million legal age adults in the state are active voters, that number is more like 3.6-million. This means that Wisconsin has double the number of voters on their rolls, as the actual number of legal registered voters in the state…

Wisconsin claims to be a State that “requires an ID to vote.” But do they really?

All Wisconsin voters must show an acceptable photo ID to vote in person or by absentee ballot, unless they qualify for an exception. There is no separate “Voter ID Card”—voters can use existing documents such as:

A Wisconsin driver’s license (even if driving privileges are revoked or suspended)

A Wisconsin state ID card (available for free from the DMV)

A U.S. passport

A military ID or Veterans Affairs ID

An identification card from a federally recognized Indian tribe in Wisconsin

A photo ID from a Wisconsin-accredited university or college (must show date of issuance, student signature, and expiration date within two years of issuance; expired cards are acceptable if accompanied by proof of current enrollment)

Important notes:

The address on your ID does not need to match your current address.

The name on your ID does not need to be an exact match (e.g., “Rob” vs. “Robert”).

Expired IDs are acceptable if they were issued after the last general election (November 5, 2024).

If you don’t have a qualifying ID, you can get a free Wisconsin state ID card at any DMV office by completing the MV3004 application and checking the “ID for FREE” box.

If you lack required documents, you can use the DMV’s ID petition process to verify your identity and receive a photo ID.

Provisional ballots are available for voters who cannot present ID, but they must provide acceptable ID to the Clerk’s Office by 4 p.m. the Friday after the election for the ballot to be counted.

For more information, visit BringIt.Wi.gov or contact the Wisconsin Elections Commission at 1-866-VOTE-WIS (1-866-868-3947).

If you think this circumstance is unique to Wisconsin, think again! Similar circumstances exist in at least half of our 50 states as of today!

The ONLY way to end fraudulent voting at this point is to STOP THE CERTIFICATION of election results from every State that cannot provide transparent audited PROOF that there are no illegal votes being cast or counted in the state.

This doesn’t just affect these states. It affects the entire country and every legal American elector!

This must end here and now! The fraud is so vast that there’s no time or resources to eliminate it piece by piece, state by state, while the global LEFT fights us every step of the way, relying upon their leftist judges to protect election fraud.

MAKE FRAUD NOT COUNT! No “unverifiable election” should be “certified” ever again, and all government officials, top to bottom, that are engaged in election fraud, must be removed from office and charged with “subversive activities.”

Maybe when every legal voter in a state has their vote silenced due to the criminal actions of their state and local officials, they will rise up and fix the problems in their states!

Enough is way past ENOUGH!