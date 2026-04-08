Now that the USA is infected with millions of young socialists, it’s critical to teach them what they were never taught by the government-controlled labor union education system and their 60s revolutionary college professors.

Although Karl Marx has been celebrated as the Father of Modern Socialism, Marx actually stole most of his work from Frederich Engles, a German Communist and member of the German Communist Party, who co-wrote The Communist Manifesto with Marx.

Karl Marx was likely the most disgusting example of a father in human history. Marx had seven children. Marx was a complete utter failure as a father, keeping his family in poverty and squaller his whole life, at grave consequences to his children.

His Children

Jenny Caroline - Died of Bladder Cancer at 39 years old

Jenny Laura - Committed suicide with her husband at 66 years old

Edgar - Died of malnutrition at just 3 years old

Henry Edward - Died of malnutrition at just 1 year old

Jenny Eveline - Died of malnutrition at age 6

Eleanor - Committed suicide at 43 years old

Frederick - became a skilled laborer and activist, died at 78 years old

In the USA, father’s responsible for this kind of grave history of their children would have been imprisoned for extreme child abuse. This is the hero of the young indoctrinated American children today.

Marx and Engles didn’t write a “socialist” manifesto, they wrote The Communist Manifesto. Neither co-author was a “socialist.” Both were avowed communists.

To properly understand and assess true Marxism, modern socialism, one must read the publication written by Marx and Engles that became the foundation for modern socialism, The Communist Manifesto. This is also the foundation for today’s Democratic Socialists of America, The Communist Party USA and Socialist Party USA.

The Theory According to Marx (Quotes by Kark Marx)

“Communism begins where atheism begins.” “Democracy is the road to socialism.” “My object in life is to dethrone God and destroy capitalism.” “Between capitalist and communist society there lies the period of the revolutionary transformation of the one into the other, socialism.” “The theory of Communism may be summed up in one sentence: Abolish all private property.” “Take away a nation’s heritage and they are more easily persuaded.” “The education of all children, from the moment that they can get along without a mother’s care, shall be in state institutions.” “If you can cut the people off from their history, then they can be easily persuaded.” “A heavy or progressive or graduated income tax is necessary for the proper development of Communism.” “All I know is that I am not a Marxist.”

Correct, Karl Marx was not a “Marxist,” he was an avowed communist. In truth, he was a completely deplorable example of a human being and likely the absolute worst father ever.

But our children (young voters) know none of this. Instead, through public education and college indoctrination, mass media, entertainment and social media, this poor example of a human has been glorified like some God.

Today’s young American socialists don’t know that socialism is merely a transitional step from capitalism into full-blown communism. It was designed and created for that single purpose.

These are the ideas that inspired murderous leaders like Hitler, Chairman Mao, Mussolini, Stalin, Lenin and Castro. These are the concepts that have been drummed into our kids heads for at least two, if not three generations now.

Just this morning, I published Dear Millennial Voters in an open effort to reach young voters before they vote themselves into slavery under these very same principles. Before that, I published Who Destroyed Your Children?

Communists like Khruschev had it exactly right…

“You Americans are so gullible. No, you won’t accept communism outright, but we’ll keep feeding you small doses of socialism until you’ll finally wake up and find you already have communism. We won’t have to fight you. We’ll so weaken your economy until you’ll fall like overripe fruit into our hands.”

Socialism is how they weaken our economy, by overloading the system with social spending, driving the nation into financial ruin. Think Cloward-Piven Strategy in this regard. Then think about the millions of illegal migrants draining taxpayer resources from the public budget.

Today, we see our kids voting for Marxists like Mamdani in New York, Spanberger in Virginia, Bernie Sanders and AOC, just to name a few. We see them marching in American streets under the hammer and sickle flag of the Soviet Union. We’re watching the rise of yet another global socialist in James Talarico, in of all places, Texas.

Global Marxists currently control at least 25 major U.S. “sanctuary cities” responsible for almost all of the election fraud in our country today, Chicago, Boston, NYC, Detroit, Minniapolis, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Denver.

Every day I hear from readers who think socialism and communism are two different things, both of them better than free-market capitalism and individual freedom.

Our country is on the brink of collapse as these young foolish, deeply indoctrinated voters, are poised to hammer the last nail in the coffin of American freedom and liberty.

Unless we teach them and convince them of their errors, the USA will soon be no more, as these young voters become the single largest voting bloc in the country.

The historically accurate cycle from freedom into bondage and bondage into freedom is about to begin again.

Marx was a diabolical mad-man, but he was right about a few things….

“Keep people from their history, and they are easily controlled.”

Who will teach these young voters the truth, if not you and me? We’ve already given them at least two generations. How many more will we allow?