Just thinking out loud this morning…

Feeling overwhelmed? Sensing some stage of depression or defeatism due to a constant flood of negative information indicating a crisis on every corner and unexpected challenges everywhere? If so, you are experiencing what you are supposed to…and if you believe nothing else I ever tell you, believe this, it has a purpose…

People who feel defeated never fight back. People who get depressed by bad news, sink into a quiet isolated state, paralyzed by sadness or fear.

When asked, most people would say that money or power are the greatest motivating factors in the human experience. I disagree…my experience over many years and a lot of research has confirmed that fear is the single greatest motivating factor in life for most people. Most will do, or not do, things out of fear that they would never do for money or power. Most people are not driven by money or power.

Pain vs. Pleasure

Part of the human condition is to seek pleasure in our lives, while trying to avoid things that can cause pain. We tend to move towards what we perceive to offer pleasure, while moving away from things we believe could or would cause pain.

But how many times in life have you heard… “no pain, no gain!”

For many years now, a tsunami of crisis and impending doom and gloom has flooded the airwaves across all mass-media platforms and information outlets. Economic collapse, world war III, civil war, foreign attacks, even UFO’s and alien invasions, or “the end times” from new age Christians. It’s all designed to move you into a fetal position locked down in your own quiet little “safe space,” paralyzed by depression and fear. It all has a purpose…

Futilism - a philosophical stance characterized by the belief that life and human endeavors are ultimately meaningless or futile.

Why don’t 50% of Americans vote? It’s because they believe the effort is futile…

Why do so many suddenly believe in the failed concepts of Karl Marx? It’s because they believe freedom is futile and unsustainable.

Why do so many hate people of Faith? It’s because they have no faith themselves, believing faith in a higher power than themselves, is futile.

Why a “cancel culture?” It’s because people believe it is futile to communicate with others who don’t share their views.

Why do people fail to take action when they know that taking action is the only way to save themselves? It’s because they don’t believe they can make a difference, that such painful efforts are also futile.

It’s not a coincidence that so many are struggling with these things today. Someone put in motion events to make you feel this way, in order to take you off the playing field of life and sit you on the sidelines.

It really doesn’t matter who that someone is. It’s many people and it has gone on the whole-time humans have existed on earth.

It also doesn’t really matter what the crisis or challenge is. It only matters how we meet those challenges throughout life. Where there is the will, there is a way!

Robbing You of Your Will

Whether we are talking about global, national, local, financial, personal, or political challenges, every problem has a solution and the solution is YOU. However, robbed of your will, scared into hiding or silence, demoralized and depressed, you cannot be a solution to any problem in your life… none of us can be.

There’s always a way, if we have the will!

The tsunami of negative news and intentional social divisions are designed to strip us of our will… Seeking pleasure alone, unwilling to endure short term pain for long term gain, believing the future is futile, that we are helpless, unable to make a difference, or alter the course of history, is exactly where someone wants all of us to live…in fear.

But I assure you, none of it is true. Our future is not futile; we are not helpless. Together, we can make all the difference in the world, just as generations before us did for our benefit.

The future of freedom, liberty and justice is more worth fighting for than anything else in any of our lives. I’ve always loved the words of Thomas Paine spoken on December 23, 1776…

“THESE are the times that try men’s souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman.”

But it was the words of Patrick Henry on March 23, 1775 that resulted in the birth of the greatest nation of free people ever known in human history, our country, the USA. Words do have meaning and great power!

Most people are at best familiar with Henry’s closing stanza…

“It is in vain, sir, to extenuate the matter. Gentlemen may cry, Peace, Peace-- but there is no peace. The war is actually begun! The next gale that sweeps from the north will bring to our ears the clash of resounding arms! Our brethren are already in the field! Why stand we here idle? What is it that gentlemen wish? What would they have? Is life so dear, or peace so sweet, as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery? Forbid it, Almighty God! I know not what course others may take; but as for me, give me liberty or give me death!”

But to fully understand his closing statement, we need to read the entire speech.

Today, we find ourselves in a similar predicament to what our Founders found themselves in 250-years ago. This time, the threat is coming from within, instead of from a foreign nation and government. It’s no longer just coming from within the halls of our government either, but from a growing anti-American electorate as well!

Yet, the problem is the same. Unlike 250-years ago when there was only one way to deal with the situation, by force, our Founders made it possible for us to solve these problems more peacefully.

Our Charters of Freedom make it possible to solve every problem in our country by simply enforcing these foundations to the letter of the Supreme Law of this Land. Our Founders did not have benefit of these foundations, they created them, for all posterity, so that we could solve these issues more peacefully.

But make no mistake, if we don’t seize the opportunity to solve our problem the easy way, by enforcing the Supreme Law of the Land, the road ahead will be much more difficult, and much less peaceful.

Alone, there is nothing any of us can do! But united in this purpose, there’s nothing we cannot do…

Do we still have the will? Or have we allowed the enemies of freedom to rob us of our will? The answer to this question will determine our future.

You decide!

“What is it that gentlemen wish? What would they have? Is life so dear, or peace so sweet, as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery? Forbid it, Almighty God! I know not what course others may take; but as for me, give me liberty or give me death!”