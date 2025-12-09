Discussion about this post

Delmer Eldred
6h

Lex, you are undoubtedly one of the greatest political thinkers of our time.

Allie Byrd
2h

Lex wrote: “For many years now, a tsunami of crisis and impending doom and gloom has flooded the airwaves across all mass-media platforms and information outlets.”

Here is where the ultimate evil enters…these are all manufactured crisis…from the sinking of the Maine to the latest illegal immigration confrontations by paid and non-paid actors in the streets of our nation. MAN seeks to control your every emotion, to make you a slave, psychologically; make you pliable and weak spirited. TO MAKE YOU CONFORM!

Fear The Man!! The chant can still be heard from many decades ago.

There is an antidote to fear, however. It’s called faith. Did Christ’s disciples fear death? Probably. But was their faith stronger than that fear? Yes.

I cannot remember a mention of someone willing to face death without the CONVICTION of their beliefs.

Lex said, he was delighted to be surrounded by smart people. Maybe, we just have things in perspective and fear is not something we dwell on. FEAR is the enemy trying to convince us that we have something to lose. My Bible teacher, spiritual guide and mentor, who I spent many years in study with gave me a gift: FEAR is an acronym: False Evidence Appearing Real.

Do not trust a liar or a deceiver. The Money Trust (look it up) has been on a campaign to destroy our nation since before any of us were born. They are the Invisible Government. Yet…

I am reminded that ‘Greater is He who is in me, than he who is in the world”.

Put fear away; understand you are a child of God and you are mightier than those who work against you. We are all called to stand up for truth and right thinking.

Be a warrior: I AM the storm!

