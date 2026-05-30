Dumbed-down voters seem to overlook, ignore or forget the fact that they are not fighting Donald J. Trump. They are fighting the nearly 80-million Americans who voted for Trump three times, and the 100-million Americans who back Trump now!

Trump isn’t MAGA. Trump was elected by MAGA voters, Americans determined to uphold and enforce our Charters of Freedom…Americans determined to defeat utter insanity, fascism, socialism and communism in the USA, Making America Great Again by enforcing the Foundations that first made it the greatest nation of free people ever known to mankind.

Over 100-million Americans are MAGA in 2026

The MAGA movement actually started in 2009 with the rise of Tea Party and Liberty Groups. It was Trump who chose to run for office on the idea of “Making America Great Again” (MAGA). But it was the millions of Americans fed up with the decline of freedom, liberty, justice and sanity, who put Trump in power to lead the charge from the People’s White House.

Trump didn’t “divide America.” He captured the imagination of Americans fed up with how leftist psychos, socialists, communists, moral misfits and America-haters had been dividing the American society for decades. The same people who had built an entire political party on the basis of hate, division and destruction, the Democrat Party.

The Early 2026 GOP Primaries

As of this writing, numerous GOP primaries are already in the books, with more to come. So far, MAGA has a 100% win ratio, with all 118 MAGA endorsed candidates winning their primaries. 118 out of 118 is as good as it gets, and the USA has never seen a clean sweep like this in 250 years.

In many of these races, “RINO” (fake or weak republican) career politicians have been primaried out of a job. MAGA voters have come to expect the absolute worst from modern democrats. But when republicans act no better, MAGA voters are even more angry. They expect better from republicans.

Incumbent Miscalculations

Like democrats, many RINO republicans miscalculated as they entered the 2026 mid-term primaries. They thought they could keep their jobs by working with democrats against Trump. They were wrong…

They overlooked, ignored, or forgot that about 100-million Americans back Trump. When you work against Trump, you’re actually working against the 100-million Americans who support Trump’s efforts to Make America Great Again.

Both democrats and RINOs think they are up against just one man, Trump. But as republican candidates in the GOP primaries are fast learning, Trump isn’t their problem, 100-million Americans are their problem. A Trump endorsement is a MAGA endorsement and as of today, MAGA is winning 118-to-0…

Come November

The same people currently voting RINOs out of the GOP, will turn their focus to voting career criminal communist democrats out of office. Right now, they are focused on “draining the GOP swamp.” But come November, they will be focused upon and energized to “drain the communist-democrat swamp.”

The LEFT Blames Trump

But in reality, it isn’t Trump who has been driving all sane pro-American voters away from the communist moral-misfit party, it’s the psycho moral-misfits currently in total control of the Democrat Party who have been driving all intelligent pro-American voters to the MAGA version of the Republican Party.

Democrats are the makers of their own demise…

I explain this in grave detail in my previous releases…

Look, I may seem like a partisan, but I’m actually not. I generally have a mutual disdain for all politicians and political parties. As a general rule, I don’t like government at all…seeing it as, at best, a necessary evil.

But the democrats have gone completely off the leftist cliff, and they are the reason for their political freefall. They aren’t democrats anymore. They are open communists, socialists, fascists, Nazi moral misfits now, overtly determined to destroy our country and all of us in it! They are so criminal in nature that they have illegally established entire anti-American criminal “sanctuaries” in every city and state they control.

No clear-headed decent well-informed American citizen can vote democrat anymore. THEY ARE NOT DEMOCRATS! They are against America and every American, unapologetically so!

How much evil do Americans need to see from this party, before they cleanse the USA of that evil?

It appears to me that 2026 may be the year Americans vote against all anti-American politicians, no matter which party they belong to, or who and what they claim to be on the campaign stump. If I’m right, it’s about damn time!