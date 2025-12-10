MAGA didn’t start in 2015 when Trump came down the escalator to declare his run for President of the United States. It started in 2009 following the fraudulent election of the biggest fraud to ever occupy our White House. MAGA came into being six years before 2015 when Trump decided to harness the growing disgust with the direction of our country under the Muslim-Marxist Kenyan, Barack Hussein Obama.

Trump harnessed the disgust and anger that caused the Tea Party and Liberty Groups to sweep the 2010 congressional elections. He chose the campaign rallying call, “Make America Great Again” in order to attract the many millions of Americans who already saw the damage being done to our country years ago.

Democrat-socialist efforts to divide MAGA by suggesting “it’s fracturing” by the likes of MTG, Candace Owen, Tucker Carlson and Rand Paul, won’t work…. unless we let it work, of course.

While we all feel frustration that things need to move faster, and certain people should already be on trial for sedition and treason, we also know that this is not something you do in a rush. They can do it fast, or they can do it right, but they can’t do both.

Having said that, it is OUR JOB as MAGA to encourage the Trump Administration to “take no prisoners” and move as fast as they can, because the mid-terms will be here before you know it, and four years is a very short time to turn this ship around and head it in the right direction.

Fortunately, while the left is focused on dividing the right, they are making plenty of mistakes of their own, like sending out six congressional idiots to publicly try to break the military chain of command and incite a military coup d’état aimed at removing Trump from office. It’s sedition, a form of treason under our laws and must be prosecuted as such!

If “We are Charlie Kirk” now, then it’s our job to get busy changing the hearts and minds of ignorant young voters ahead of the 2026 elections. It’s also our job to make sure we eliminate all forms of election fraud before that election.

MAGA is more united every single day as we watch the anti-American pro-illegal invasion democrats dig their hole deeper every minute.

Trump didn’t unite MAGA, the extreme LEFT did, and they continue to unite us more every day!

United, we took back the White House! In 2026, we must increase our majority in the House, the Senate, on the courts, in the states and at the local level as well. We must sweep the nation in order to Make America Great Again.

Trump can’t actually do it…BUT WE CAN! Let all dividers be damned to hell!