To hear socialist democrats talk about it, “making America great again” is some strange fatal threat to their “democracy.” On what planet is “making America great again” a bad thing? Only for “democratic socialists” who want America to never be great again!

Contrary to the leftist false propaganda on the subject, “making America great again” is a good thing, and what every freedom-loving American should be focused upon. It’s a very simple thing actually, respect, reverence and support for our Charters of Freedom, three documents at the foundation of Freedom, Liberty and Justice for all.

The USA would not exist if not for The Declaration of Independence, which also establishes the Natural Rights of all Citizens, under The Laws of Nature and Nature’s God.

Our Republican form of Federal Government would not exist if not for the Supreme Law of this Land, The United States Constitution. And that government would not be restricted from becoming tyrannical in nature, if not for the Bill of Rights, which prohibits the Federal Government from infringing upon the Natural Rights of the People.

MAGA isn’t Donald J. Trump

We the People are MAGA, almost 80 million American Citizens determined to “make America great Again.” President Trump is just the chosen President elected to represent the MAGA movement, which actually started in 2009 by Tea Party and Liberty Groups at the time.

When you oppose President Trump, you oppose the almost 80 million American citizens who voted for him, three times. It doesn’t matter if you are a republican, democrat, libertarian or independent. If you work against the MAGA agenda, you are working against everyone trying to “make America Great again.”

There is No Democratic Party today

Today’s democratic socialist party is the most anti-American, racist, globally corrupt, and undemocratic organization in our country today, and millions of Americans are now waking up to that fact! For the record, socialism, communism, Marxism, leftism, Maoism, fascism, totalitarianism, are all anti-American unconstitutional concepts. They’re also political ideas that have failed countries around the world, everywhere they have been tried.

Because the Democratic Party is dead and gone in the USA, replaced by The Democratic Socialist Party, a great awakening is underway. Americans of all past political, racial, economic, and religious stripes are joining the MAGA Movement in record numbers in 2026.

The swamp is being drained as we speak. Voters are not just sick and tired of democratic socialist agendas, lies, and corruption. They are primarying out spineless republicans at nearly every opportunity as well.

Trump endorsed candidates challenging Republican incumbents had nearly a clean-sweep in the Indiana primaries just a few days ago. Kentucky libertarian troublemaker Thomas Massie lost his primary bid for reelection.

The leftists call it “revenge.” In reality, it’s just justice, holding people accountable for their actions, and yes, it’s seldom a welcome event. Too many want to be “free without consequence” but that’s not how it works. We are free to say and do whatever we want, but not without potential consequences.

MAGA is on the move!

In 2016, Donald Trump won the Presidential election with 62,984,828 votes.

In 2020, he increased his support to 74,223,975 votes, but allegedly lost to Biden, who never even campaigned.

In 2024, Trump won the Presidency again, this time with 77,302,580 votes.

Every time Trump ran, he was more popular than the election cycle before.

Today, millions who once voted for Obama, Clinton, Biden or Harris are joining the MAGA movement. It turns out, that the more the democrats have exposed themselves as liars, cheats, thieves, and a socialist death cult who oppose America and Freedom, the more American voters have tossed off their chains of slavery to the DNC and moved to the Right.

Just four disastrous years of O’Biden made Trump 14,317,752 votes more popular than during his first election in 2016.

It isn’t as much about Trump as it is about the total collapse of the Democratic Party, which is now nothing more than a hate-based anti-American, undemocratic, socialist experiment, backed by ignorant fruitcakes.

Your Vote Matters More Than Ever in 2026

Still, if every red-blooded flag-waving freedom-loving American Citizen doesn’t show up to vote to make America Great again, the insane anti-American left can win and make sure that America will never be great again.

All the marbles are up for grabs in the 2026 mid-terms. Americans can’t leave anything to chance.

Three Keys to Victory

Show up at the polls like never before, both primaries and the general election. Stop the certification of unverifiable elections in “sanctuary” areas. End mail-in voting, same-day voter registration and ballot harvesting.

If Americans can do just these three critical things, Americans can reclaim and preserve the future of freedom, liberty and justice for all posterity.

If we don’t, the blame for losing it all, falls to us!