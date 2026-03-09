I’ve seen a lot of people on social media asking if people would vote for Trump again in 2028. As most of you know, Trump cannot run again in 2028. The 22nd Amendment to the Constitution limits the office of President to just two terms. The 22nd Amendment would have to be repealed in order for Trump or anyone else to seek a 3rd term. It’s truly a shame how few Americans know the Constitution the way they need to!

Section 1

“No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than once.”

Therefore, it’s assumed that Vice President JD Vance will be the likely GOP nominee for President in 2028.

Which of the following would be your favored choice for a Vance running mate in 2028?

Marco Rubio Ted Cruz Nikki Haley Markwayne Mullin Tulsi Gabbard Mike Johnson Name another

NOTE: Keep in mind that the Article II requirements for President also apply to the office of Vice President via the 12th Amendment.