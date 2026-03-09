Lex Greene

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
1h

First, several of these names are not eligible to run for President or be VP. They are not natural born citizens. To your readers, being a citizen is not the same as being a NBC. My choice would be Rep. Massie. He won’t run but I would have a hard time voting for any of those on the list provided. Right now the only one showing spine is Massie.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Lex Greene
martha jolley's avatar
martha jolley
1h

hands down Rubio but maybe as presidential candidate!

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lex Greene · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture