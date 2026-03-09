MAGA Choice for 2028?
President and Vice President
I’ve seen a lot of people on social media asking if people would vote for Trump again in 2028. As most of you know, Trump cannot run again in 2028. The 22nd Amendment to the Constitution limits the office of President to just two terms. The 22nd Amendment would have to be repealed in order for Trump or anyone else to seek a 3rd term. It’s truly a shame how few Americans know the Constitution the way they need to!
Section 1
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
“No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than once.”
Therefore, it’s assumed that Vice President JD Vance will be the likely GOP nominee for President in 2028.
Which of the following would be your favored choice for a Vance running mate in 2028?
Marco Rubio
Ted Cruz
Nikki Haley
Markwayne Mullin
Tulsi Gabbard
Mike Johnson
Name another
NOTE: Keep in mind that the Article II requirements for President also apply to the office of Vice President via the 12th Amendment.
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
First, several of these names are not eligible to run for President or be VP. They are not natural born citizens. To your readers, being a citizen is not the same as being a NBC. My choice would be Rep. Massie. He won’t run but I would have a hard time voting for any of those on the list provided. Right now the only one showing spine is Massie.
hands down Rubio but maybe as presidential candidate!