“The phrase “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people” is a famous quote by John Adams, written in an October 11, 1798 letter to the officers of the First Brigade of the Third Division of the Militia of Massachusetts. Adams argued that a government lacks the power to restrain human passions like avarice, ambition, and revenge unless those passions are bridled by morality and religion; consequently, he deemed the Constitution “wholly inadequate to the government of any other” type of society.”

The Charters of Freedom, our foundations for individual freedom, are not designed for a society unbridled from moral and ethical foundations. Immoral people are not suited for freedom, they are suited for prison, as a direct threat to all decent moral people.

If you’re still trying to figure out what’s wrong with our country today, I just posted it above for all to see, both decent and indecent, moral and immoral people. We will know them by how they react to this reality.

No Longer a Moral Society

A moral people do not lie, cheat, steal, murder, vandalize other people’s property, engage in perversions, illegally invade another country, deny God, riot, rape, plunder, bear false witness, destroy good families, or attack the foundations of freedom. These are all acts of an immoral people…

Unfortunately, this seems to now infect a significant portion of our society. It’s no longer just a small group of moral misfits that eventually end up in prison.

Personally, I separate “faith” and “religion.” I believe that “faith in our Creator” from whom all inalienable Rights are derived, is not the same thing as adherence to man-made religions and religious doctrines. I am a lifelong Christian, but I’m not connected to any particular sect of the divided man-made religions.

I also believe that there are no “great men or women.” There are only good people, and bad people. Good people try hard to do good things and bad people do bad things quite naturally. It’s just that simple, cut-n-dry for me.

The Laws of Nature

250 years ago now, our country was set upon the cornerstone of “The Laws of Nature and Nature’s God.” It’s also referenced as “Natural Law” and “The Law of Nations.” But what does that mean exactly?

For starters, it means our system of self-governance was not built upon British Common Law, which our courts have used to undermine all Natural Rights of the Citizens ever since 1803.

“British common law is a legal system originating in England after the Norman Conquest of 1066, characterized by unwritten law derived from judicial decisions rather than statutory codes.”

The use of British Common Law in the USA is itself, “unconstitutional.” But that hasn’t stopped our country from being ruled by court decree, from the only body of government that isn’t elected by anyone, the Article III branch.

The term “case law” is itself unconstitutional, as the Constitution grants sole lawmaking powers to Congress alone in Article I. Court precedence, maybe, but it is by no means law.

Our Natural Rights as U.S. Citizens are “inalienable” because The Laws of Nature are inalienable. Cause and effect is a law of nature, as is gravity, natural consequences for our actions, and true “birthrights.” These are all things that are produced by and exist in nature, which exist beyond the powers of any government. That’s what “inalienable” means.

A moral people know, understand and accept this human reality, and they act accordingly. They will protect the individual rights of others, in order to protect their own.

But an immoral people accept none of it and constantly try to out-smart the Laws of Nature. They want to elect people who will try to overrule or outlaw the Laws of Nature, without realizing that it can’t even be done.

Immoral people try to use the courts to legislate against the Laws of Nature and the Natural Rights of the People. But those laws and Rights will still exist, no matter what.

Enforcement is the Issue

The American people can either decide to enforce the Laws of Nature to protect their own Natural Rights or sit back and wait for nature to do it. Either way, The Laws of Nature will prevail in the end.

The only thing Americans get to decide is the level of pain they are willing to endure, before nature has its way. The people can avoid most of the pain by simply enforcing these laws and Rights, before nature has to do it. Or they can sit on the sidelines until eventually, nature will enforce its will.

This is what it looks like when nature reclaims a lost land…

Whole civilizations have vanished from the earth entirely when nature solves the problem.

The outcome is far more acceptable when the People reclaim their land. But either way, good will eventually destroy evil, as it has many times throughout human history.

But how much evil and pain are the American Citizens willing to endure and accept, before they take a stand against evil and reclaim their land?

Over many years, my opinion was “the people will put this evil down any day now.” Every day for the past 40 years, that opinion was proven wrong. I thought the American Citizens would have put this evil down a long time ago, when it would have been much easier to do.

That’s about the only calculation I got wrong over all these years. So, I no longer attempt to predict what it might take for the American Citizens to rise up together to put down the evil infecting our country today.

But whatever it is, it clearly hasn’t happened yet!

Look no further… freedom can never exist for any immoral society. Throughout history, nations have fallen once evil becomes the order and not the exception. So long as immoral people rule this land, there will be no freedom and no acceptable future for anyone!