Voices of rebellion and insurrection are LOUD as the global Marxist LEFT pushes their useful idiots into the streets to fight for “undemocratic-socialists” now in control of the Democrat Party. Based upon what the fake news media reports daily, one would think that the vast majority of Americans are now anti-American socialist and insurrectionists…

The USA Can No Longer Afford a Silent Majority

Believe it or not, the vast majority of Americans are still decent hard-working tax-paying family-oriented freedom and liberty lovers who are growing increasingly fed up with the disgusting displays of idiocy and lawless anti-American rebellion we see playing out in “leftist criminal sanctuaries” across our country daily.

We are clearly in the majority, those of us determined to “Make America Great Again.” But we have been a “silent majority” for so long now that the country and the world have forgotten that we even exist…

Public perception is that we either don’t exist anymore, or that we no longer have the will to stand together to fight for freedom, liberty and justice. We cannot afford to be silent anymore!

Until the pro-American majority becomes louder and more active than the anti-American leftists currently involved in an open insurrection against the USA and U.S. Laws, public perception will remain, the pro-American RIGHT doesn’t exist or lacks the backbone to rise up against blatant evil on their doorstep.

Are we ready yet?