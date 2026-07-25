List of Communists and Socialists in Congress
Put to a House Vote 11/21/2025
Congressional Resolutions aren’t always about legislating new laws. Sometimes, a Resolution like THIS ONE from November 21, 2025, are designed to expose what’s really going on inside the People’s Legislature for all American voters to see. Although everyone on the list below labels themselves “democrats,” all 98 House members on the list below voted in favor of Socialism and Communism in the USA. Some have already been eliminated in redistricting or early primaries. Let’s GET THE REST!
KEEP IN MIND THAT HOUSE SEATS ARE UP FOR RE-ELECTION EVERY TWO YEARS! If you keep sending these socialists and communists back to Congress every election, guess what you’re going to get?
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
November 3, 2026 is our chance to VOTE OUT as many on this list as possible!
98 MEMBERS OF CONGRESS WHO VOTED FOR SOCIALISM IN THE USA
Sewell, Terri (D) Alabama
Ansari, Yassamin (D) Arizona
Grijalva, Adelita (D) Arizona
Huffman, Jared (D) California
Thompson, Mike (D) California
Matsui, Doris (D) California
Garamendi, John (D) California
DeSaulnier, Mark (D) California
Pelosi, Nancy (D) California
Simon, Lateefah (D) California
Swalwell, Eric (D) California
Mullin, Kevin (D) California
Liccardo, Sam (D) California
Khanna, Ro (D) California
Lofgren, Zoe (D) California
Brownley, Julia (D) California
Chu, Judy (D) California
Rivas, Luz (D) California
Friedman, Laura (D) California
Sherman, Brad (D) California
Gomez, Jimmy (D) California
Torres, Norma (D) California
Kamlager-Dove, Sydney (D) California
Sánchez, Linda (D) California
Takano, Mark (D) California
Waters, Maxine (D) California
Barragán, Nanette (D) California
Tran, Derek (D) California
Min, Dave (D) California
Jacobs, Sara (D) California
Vargas, Juan (D) California
DeGette, Diana (D) Colorado
Neguse, Joe (D) Colorado
Larson, John (D) Connecticut
Courtney, Joe (D) Connecticut
DeLauro, Rosa (D) Connecticut
Hayes, Jahana (D) Connecticut
Frost, Maxwell (D) Florida
Johnson, Hank (D) Georgia
Williams, Nikema (D) Georgia
Scott, David (D) Georgia
Tokuda, Jill (D) Hawaii
Jackson, Jonathan (D) Illinois
Kelly, Robin (D) Illinois
Ramirez, Delia (D) Illinois
García, Chuy (D) Illinois
Casten, Sean (D) Illinois
Davis, Danny (D) Illinois
Schakowsky, Jan (D) Illinois
Underwood, Lauren (D) Illinois
Carson, André (D) Indiana
McGarvey, Morgan (D) Kentucky
Carter, Troy (D) Louisiana
Olszewski, Johnny (D) Maryland
Elfreth, Sarah (D) Maryland
Ivey, Glenn (D) Maryland
Hoyer, Steny (D) Maryland
Raskin, Jamie (D) Maryland
Neal, Richard (D) Massachusetts
McGovern, Jim (D) Massachusetts
Pressley, Ayanna (D) Massachusetts
Tlaib, Rashida (D) Michigan
Thanedar, Shri (D) Michigan
McCollum, Betty (D) Minnesota
Omar, Ilhan (D) Minnesota
Thompson, Bennie (D) Mississippi
Cleaver, Emanuel (D) Missouri
Pallone, Frank (D) New Jersey
Menendez, Robert Jacobsen (D) New Jersey
McIver, LaMonica (D) New Jersey
Watson Coleman, Bonnie (D) New Jersey
Leger Fernandez, Teresa (D) New Mexico
Clarke, Yvette (D) New York
Goldman, Dan (D) New York
Espaillat, Adriano (D) New York
Ocasio-Cortez, Alexandria (D) New York
Tonko, Paul (D) New York
Kennedy, Timothy (D) New York
Foushee, Valerie (D) North Carolina
Adams, Alma (D) North Carolina
Brown, Shontel (D) Ohio
Bonamici, Suzanne (D) Oregon
Dexter, Maxine (D) Oregon
Hoyle, Valerie (D) Oregon
Evans, Dwight (D) Pennsylvania
Dean, Madeleine (D) Pennsylvania
Scanlon, Mary (D) Pennsylvania
Lee, Summer (D) Pennsylvania
Cohen, Steve (D) Tennessee
Fletcher, Lizzie (D) Texas
Green, Al (D) Texas
Escobar, Veronica (D) Texas
Castro, Joaquin (D) Texas
Garcia, Sylvia (D) Texas
Crockett, Jasmine (D) Texas
Doggett, Lloyd (D) Texas
Balint, Becca (D) Vermont
Scott, Bobby (D) Virginia
McClellan, Jennifer (D) Virginia
Beyer, Donald (D) Virginia
Subramanyam, Suhas (D) Virginia
Randall, Emily (D) Washington
Jayapal, Pramila (D) Washington
Smith, Adam (D) Washington
Pocan, Mark (D) Wisconsin
Moore, Gwen (D) Wisconsin
100% are listed as Democrats
54 of 98 are Female 55%
https://www.govtrack.us/congress/votes/119-2025/h305
https://www.congress.gov/votes/house/119-1/305
USE NOVEMBER 3, 2026 TO ELIMINATE ALL OF THEM FROM THE HOUSE…. My next report will be on the Senate!
SENATE ADDITION: The LEFTS Google AI answered the Senate question this way…
“No current U.S. Senators are members of or endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA).”
But, we know this isn’t true. Bernie Sanders alone proves Google’s AI wrong. Bernie is deeply involved in both DSAUSA and The Socialist Party USA. So, members of the Senate are just more careful than House members about public disclosure and full transparency.
AI - “There are no current US Senators backed by the Communist Party USA (CPUSA).”
AI - “Based on the provided search context, no U.S. Senators are listed as having been backed by the Socialist Party USA (SPUSA).”
Currently, there are 45 Democrats in the U.S. Senate. 44 of the 45 voted against requiring an ID to vote in U.S. Elections. All 45 (except John Fetterman) are promoting the idea of “saving democracy” by electing socialists and communists, and promoting socialist policies approved by DSAUSA. All 45 (except John Fetterman) vote with the 98 confirmed socialist and communists in the House.
I think we can guess how many of the 45 democrat senators are also socialists and communists… all but one, John Fetterman!
NOTE: Key Democratic incumbents running for reelection include Jon Ossoff in Georgia, John Hickenlooper in Colorado, Chris Coons in Delaware, Ed Markey in Massachusetts, Mark Warner in Virginia, Cory Booker in New Jersey, and Ben Ray Luján in New Mexico. Jeanne Shaheen (New Hampshire), Tina Smith (Minnesota), and Richard Durbin (Illinois) are not seeking reelection, creating open seats in those states.
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The cheating is a huge part of the problem-especially here in CA where I live. Thanks for the info-I will send it along.
Well the one commie from TN (Cohen) is not running again in 2026.