Congressional Resolutions aren’t always about legislating new laws. Sometimes, a Resolution like THIS ONE from November 21, 2025, are designed to expose what’s really going on inside the People’s Legislature for all American voters to see. Although everyone on the list below labels themselves “democrats,” all 98 House members on the list below voted in favor of Socialism and Communism in the USA. Some have already been eliminated in redistricting or early primaries. Let’s GET THE REST!

KEEP IN MIND THAT HOUSE SEATS ARE UP FOR RE-ELECTION EVERY TWO YEARS! If you keep sending these socialists and communists back to Congress every election, guess what you’re going to get?

November 3, 2026 is our chance to VOTE OUT as many on this list as possible!

98 MEMBERS OF CONGRESS WHO VOTED FOR SOCIALISM IN THE USA

Sewell, Terri (D) Alabama

Ansari, Yassamin (D) Arizona

Grijalva, Adelita (D) Arizona

Huffman, Jared (D) California

Thompson, Mike (D) California

Matsui, Doris (D) California

Garamendi, John (D) California

DeSaulnier, Mark (D) California

Pelosi, Nancy (D) California

Simon, Lateefah (D) California

Swalwell, Eric (D) California

Mullin, Kevin (D) California

Liccardo, Sam (D) California

Khanna, Ro (D) California

Lofgren, Zoe (D) California

Brownley, Julia (D) California

Chu, Judy (D) California

Rivas, Luz (D) California

Friedman, Laura (D) California

Sherman, Brad (D) California

Gomez, Jimmy (D) California

Torres, Norma (D) California

Kamlager-Dove, Sydney (D) California

Sánchez, Linda (D) California

Takano, Mark (D) California

Waters, Maxine (D) California

Barragán, Nanette (D) California

Tran, Derek (D) California

Min, Dave (D) California

Jacobs, Sara (D) California

Vargas, Juan (D) California

DeGette, Diana (D) Colorado

Neguse, Joe (D) Colorado

Larson, John (D) Connecticut

Courtney, Joe (D) Connecticut

DeLauro, Rosa (D) Connecticut

Hayes, Jahana (D) Connecticut

Frost, Maxwell (D) Florida

Johnson, Hank (D) Georgia

Williams, Nikema (D) Georgia

Scott, David (D) Georgia

Tokuda, Jill (D) Hawaii

Jackson, Jonathan (D) Illinois

Kelly, Robin (D) Illinois

Ramirez, Delia (D) Illinois

García, Chuy (D) Illinois

Casten, Sean (D) Illinois

Davis, Danny (D) Illinois

Schakowsky, Jan (D) Illinois

Underwood, Lauren (D) Illinois

Carson, André (D) Indiana

McGarvey, Morgan (D) Kentucky

Carter, Troy (D) Louisiana

Olszewski, Johnny (D) Maryland

Elfreth, Sarah (D) Maryland

Ivey, Glenn (D) Maryland

Hoyer, Steny (D) Maryland

Raskin, Jamie (D) Maryland

Neal, Richard (D) Massachusetts

McGovern, Jim (D) Massachusetts

Pressley, Ayanna (D) Massachusetts

Tlaib, Rashida (D) Michigan

Thanedar, Shri (D) Michigan

McCollum, Betty (D) Minnesota

Omar, Ilhan (D) Minnesota

Thompson, Bennie (D) Mississippi

Cleaver, Emanuel (D) Missouri

Pallone, Frank (D) New Jersey

Menendez, Robert Jacobsen (D) New Jersey

McIver, LaMonica (D) New Jersey

Watson Coleman, Bonnie (D) New Jersey

Leger Fernandez, Teresa (D) New Mexico

Clarke, Yvette (D) New York

Goldman, Dan (D) New York

Espaillat, Adriano (D) New York

Ocasio-Cortez, Alexandria (D) New York

Tonko, Paul (D) New York

Kennedy, Timothy (D) New York

Foushee, Valerie (D) North Carolina

Adams, Alma (D) North Carolina

Brown, Shontel (D) Ohio

Bonamici, Suzanne (D) Oregon

Dexter, Maxine (D) Oregon

Hoyle, Valerie (D) Oregon

Evans, Dwight (D) Pennsylvania

Dean, Madeleine (D) Pennsylvania

Scanlon, Mary (D) Pennsylvania

Lee, Summer (D) Pennsylvania

Cohen, Steve (D) Tennessee

Fletcher, Lizzie (D) Texas

Green, Al (D) Texas

Escobar, Veronica (D) Texas

Castro, Joaquin (D) Texas

Garcia, Sylvia (D) Texas

Crockett, Jasmine (D) Texas

Doggett, Lloyd (D) Texas

Balint, Becca (D) Vermont

Scott, Bobby (D) Virginia

McClellan, Jennifer (D) Virginia

Beyer, Donald (D) Virginia

Subramanyam, Suhas (D) Virginia

Randall, Emily (D) Washington

Jayapal, Pramila (D) Washington

Smith, Adam (D) Washington

Pocan, Mark (D) Wisconsin

Moore, Gwen (D) Wisconsin

100% are listed as Democrats

54 of 98 are Female 55%

https://www.govtrack.us/congress/votes/119-2025/h305

https://www.congress.gov/votes/house/119-1/305

USE NOVEMBER 3, 2026 TO ELIMINATE ALL OF THEM FROM THE HOUSE…. My next report will be on the Senate!

SENATE ADDITION: The LEFTS Google AI answered the Senate question this way…

“No current U.S. Senators are members of or endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA).”

But, we know this isn’t true. Bernie Sanders alone proves Google’s AI wrong. Bernie is deeply involved in both DSAUSA and The Socialist Party USA. So, members of the Senate are just more careful than House members about public disclosure and full transparency.

AI - “There are no current US Senators backed by the Communist Party USA (CPUSA).”

AI - “Based on the provided search context, no U.S. Senators are listed as having been backed by the Socialist Party USA (SPUSA).”

Currently, there are 45 Democrats in the U.S. Senate. 44 of the 45 voted against requiring an ID to vote in U.S. Elections. All 45 (except John Fetterman) are promoting the idea of “saving democracy” by electing socialists and communists, and promoting socialist policies approved by DSAUSA. All 45 (except John Fetterman) vote with the 98 confirmed socialist and communists in the House.

I think we can guess how many of the 45 democrat senators are also socialists and communists… all but one, John Fetterman!

NOTE: Key Democratic incumbents running for reelection include Jon Ossoff in Georgia, John Hickenlooper in Colorado, Chris Coons in Delaware, Ed Markey in Massachusetts, Mark Warner in Virginia, Cory Booker in New Jersey, and Ben Ray Luján in New Mexico. Jeanne Shaheen (New Hampshire), Tina Smith (Minnesota), and Richard Durbin (Illinois) are not seeking reelection, creating open seats in those states.