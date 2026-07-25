Lex Greene

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Karen Hendrickson's avatar
Karen Hendrickson
3h

The cheating is a huge part of the problem-especially here in CA where I live. Thanks for the info-I will send it along.

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Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
3hEdited

Well the one commie from TN (Cohen) is not running again in 2026.

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