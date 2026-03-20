It really seems quite simple, doesn’t it? Yet, for generations now, American children have not been raised or taught to revere these very simple ideas of freedom. Instead, they have been Pavlov trained to oppose freedom, liberty, justice and even the most fundamental Right to Life itself!

The U.S. Declaration of Independence is the corner stone for everything that followed, the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights, referred to as our Charters of Freedom.

These three documents are the only thing that stand between American freedom and justice, and tyrannical government. They remain the Supreme Law of this Land 250 years after the birth of the greatest free nation ever known to mankind. The second they are no longer the Supreme Law of this Land; we will no longer be a free people.

This means the American Citizens must enforce them, or we will lose everything we care about in this world.

It all begins with a basic Right to Life, without which, there can be no liberty or pursuit of happiness. When a woman decides to extinguish a human life for personal convenience, this is not a constitutionally protected Right. It is the taking of an innocent defenseless human life and a direct violation of the most fundamental Right in any free society, a Right to Life itself.

As a result, it isn’t really a personal, state, or local matter. It’s a national offense against the most basic of all human Rights. Our Declaration of Independence says so… If there is no medical reason to end the life of another human being, it should be illegal anywhere in the USA. The fact that it isn’t demonstrates just how far American society has fallen from human decency and the most basic human Right of all.

Personal Individual Liberty

Webster’s 1828 Dictionary defines liberty this way…

“Freedom from restraint, in a general sense, and applicable to the body, or to the will or mind. The body is at liberty when not confined; the will or mind is at liberty when not checked or controlled. A man enjoys liberty when no physical force operates to restrain his actions or volitions.”

In other words, individual liberty is a Right of individual self-determination, or self-governance. In the USA, all political power is derived from the consent of the governed. The problem is, our silence is always interpreted as our consent.

For the record, my personal liberty ends where another person’s liberty begins. My liberty cannot infringe upon your liberty, or yours, mine. Not just women, but all free people have a Right to liberty over their own bodies, minds, and pursuit of happiness. But abortion crosses over the line between the liberty of the mother, and the Right to Life of another innocent human being. Those who do not respect the basic Right to Life, have no respect for the Rights of others at all.

The Pursuit of Happiness

Without a basic Right to Life and Liberty, there can be no Right to pursue individual happiness.

Each person defines happiness in their own way, and they are free to do so, as long as the pursuit of that happiness does not infringe upon the Rights of others.

We do not have the Right to other people’s things, their earnings or property, their pursuit of happiness, their thoughts or opinions, or anything else. They do not have a Right to ours either.

Our Right to pursue our own happiness, as only we can define it, does not and cannot include any right to infringe upon the same Right held by others. Either we all have these Rights, or no one has them.

The Limited Rights of Government

The U.S. Constitution is referred to as “positive law.” It narrowly defines the powers of each branch of government. It assigns and empowers the different coequal branches to do certain specific things, nothing more, nothing less.

The Bill of Rights is referred to as “negative law.” It defines specific things that the government is strictly prohibited from doing. It is not an enumeration of the Rights of the People. It’s an enumeration of things the government has no power to do.

When government extends its own power beyond that which is authorized in the Constitution, or in direct violation of the Bill of Rights, it has become an “unconstitutional” government.

A Right to Interpret

There’s no need for anyone to “interpret” what the Constitution and Bill of Rights say or mean. Our Founders, though quite capable of writing in legalese, chose not to write these documents in legalese, but instead, in plain English.

In their words, in order for the people to know their Rights, it had to be written in plain English so that the average citizen could easily interpret the documents for themselves and know their Rights, as well as the limited powers and duties of the government.

In recent years, the Article III Judicial Branch has taken it upon themselves to “interpret” everything for everyone, including the coequal powers of the Article I Legislative Branch and Article II Executive Branch.

But the Article III Branch is an unelected Branch, a Branch made up of highly partisan political appointees seemingly accountable to no one. The idea that the only unelected Branch of government has any power over the other two elected Branches, might be the most undemocratic idea on earth.

To have freedom, we must know, respect and enforce the Foundations of Freedom.

If we don’t, then we will no longer have any freedom, liberty, justice or the pursuit of happiness. Literally everything hangs in the balance… Teach our young, for they know not what they do!

We must Use it, or We will Lose it!