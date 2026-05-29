They’ve been called a lot of different things over 250-years, slave traders, Federalists, socialists, communists, Nazis, KKK members, radicals and racists. All true! I’m talking about American democrats, of course. The Democrat Party is not only the most undemocratic political organization in the USA today, but there’s also nothing liberal or progressive about it!

250-years ago when Thomas Jefferson wrote the Declaration of Independence, he wasn’t a democrat or Federalist, he was the leader of the anti-Federalist movement and party at the time. Jefferson was supportive of a maximum degree of individual liberty, and a minimum degree of governmental power, especially unrestrained and unaccountable centralized power. These were considered “liberal” ideas at the time.

Jefferson had no faith or trust in mankind’s ability to hold the power to govern over people’s individual lives. He didn’t place the source of our freedom in the hands of mere men motivated by political power and wealth, he established that all of our Rights as American Citizens are Natural Rights, under the Laws of Nature and Nature’s God.

Jefferson established that these Rights are “inalienable” in nature, beyond the power of any governmental body, because they do not come from man, they are “endowed by our Creator.” He also established the following…

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.--That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, --That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to affect their Safety and Happiness.”

To be a “liberal,” one must support a maximum degree of individual freedom and liberty for all. One must support a form of government which also supports a maximum degree of individual freedom and liberty, and a minimum degree of government power.

But democrats circa 2026 do not support these ideas at all, quite the contrary.

For most of our 250-years, the worst thing anyone could ever call any American is a “communist.” But in recent years, those who have been called liberals, progressives and socialists in the past, are now proud “communists.” It’s been true for much longer, but efforts to conceal this reality behind gentler terms like progressives or socialists left many Americans unaware of the real agenda behind the disguise.

There’s nothing “progressive” about socialist and communist ideas. These ideas are old and regressive, not progressive. These ideas have failed societies everywhere on earth they have ever been attempted. The utopian sounding rhetoric used to sell these concepts to people who know no better, like kids raised under government-controlled education, academia, and mass-media, mass-indoctrination plantations, is false. It sounds good but isn’t true.

“Socialism” is nothing more than a transitional system driving a nation from freedom and liberty, into full-blown “communism.” Today’s democrats no longer even attempt to hide this reality. Both politician and voter openly admit that it’s communism they want. They are anti-freedom and liberty.

As for “saving democracy,” they mean “mob rule,” the ability of a simple majority to use democracy, including mob violence and destruction, to vote the nation into communism, via an alleged democratic process.

But everything that is anti-freedom and liberty is also unconstitutional in the USA. All efforts to overthrow our constitutional system of self-governance and destroy freedom and liberty for all, is an act of sedition, subversion, insurrection and treason against the United States and every single legal American Citizen.

Today’s democrats are not pro-America. They are pro-global communism.

Today’s Democrat Party Platform is identical to that of the Communist Party, Socialist Party and Democratic-Socialists of America. These parties are now united in control of the Democrat Party.

Today’s Democrats work to undermine the following and much more…

A Basic Right to Life

An inalienable Right to individual Liberty

A Right to individually define and pursue Happiness

The Charters of Freedom

National Sovereignty and Security

The Rule of Law

Limited Government and No Taxation without Representation

True Equality (the opposite of Marxist equity)

Peace, Prosperity and Tranquility

Private Property Rights

Common Decency in Public Places

The Traditional Family

Freedom of peaceful Religion and Religious Expression

A Free Independent Press (absent corruption, coercion and government censorship)

Free Speech

Real Justice (not so-called social justice)

Respect for all Others

Free, Fair, Transparent, verifiable Lawful Elections

Basic Right and Wrong

The list could go on for pages… they openly oppose everything that made America the greatest nation of free people ever known to mankind. Any politician or voter who attacks these things is not an AMERICAN! They may have credentials that say they are legal citizens of the USA. But make no mistake, they are NOT AMERICAN!

Most of them are so far gone that they cannot be saved or salvaged or turned into a real American. Most of them don’t even realize how anti-American and evil they truly are. They have completely lost touch with reality and they will not listen to any sane American on the subject. They will just “cancel” you!

No election in the past 250-years has been as critical to the future of freedom in the USA as these 2026 mid-term elections. The same people who are voting RINOs out of office in the Republican primaries right now, are poised to vote democrats out of power in November.

But they can’t take anything for granted or leave anything to chance. They have to unite in an overwhelming force to overcome expected ongoing election fraud, in addition to dumbed-down voters.

God Bless this Constitutional Republic, freedom, liberty and justice for all!