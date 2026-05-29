Lex Greene

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Karen Bracken
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Another great article. WHAT ABOUT THE STATEMENT BELOW DO PEOPLE NOT UNDERSTAND??

That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, --That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it,

I truly believe you need to write another book. Dedicate a chapter to each of the violations and misunderstandings about our God given rights and the Constitution. No one else could write such a book. It needs to be a short educational book that people can share with other. John Gentry wrote a book like that for the TN Constitution. Just sayin

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