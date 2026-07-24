I’m asked this question often, due to the massive Trump-hating LEFTIST propaganda campaign that has been waged against him ever since 2015, when he announced he would run for President of the USA. Is Trump all of the hateful things people say about him?

Here’s my answer…

It’s a fair question, that I will answer to the best of my knowledge. But first, understand, I’m not a fan of politics or any politician. Governments have always been a problem, never a solution to anything. Yet, they remain a necessary evil.

Like Reagan, Trump was a democrat most of his younger life. Both of my grandfathers were too. But that was very much a different time and place.

Politics is not (ever) a mission of the perfect. It’s a mission of the possible. Perfection in politics is as much a fantasy as the tooth fairy.

That said, in every election cycle, someone will win the election. The option is always the same, the acceptable vs. the unacceptable. Sure, the “lesser of two evils” if you like, which is also fairly described as an option between BAD and WORSE.

I have never known a President I wasn’t critical of. They all land short of ideal, including Reagan. Trump is no exception…

As for what I believe about Trump specifically… it’s the following.

Before deciding to enter politics, he was one of the most well-known and liked people in the country. It’s only since entering politics, that he has been painted a demon. It happens to everyone who engages the enemy. Most of the efforts to paint him a demon have been easily proven false. He is indeed an egomaniac. But then, most high-powered movers and shakers in the world are. I do not find him to be a liar. Instead, I find him to be a somewhat stereotypical mega-salesman, someone prone to constant self-promotion and exaggerated promotion of his ideas and accomplishments. But, being a leader of anything requires one to be good at selling others into their ideas. I do believe he loves this country. The alternative would require us to believe he’s a complete idiot, to risk everything he spent a lifetime building, and his entire family, losing wealth and money every step, under constant fire, including assassination attempts, for what? Wealth and fame he already had before entering politics? Contrast him with all the people who only became rich and famous via politics…and were otherwise losers in life. I think he is starting to understand that despite all of his private sector accomplishments, his final legacy will be based upon whether he manages to save this country, or lose it on his watch. That’s a lot of pressure and it’s going to end one way or the other for him.

You wanted my honest opinion. I just gave it to you.

Now, I assure you, very-very few American citizens have had the benefit of 40-years experience that I have had. I have watched how the sausage is made for decades. I know how it all works, which isn’t how it’s all supposed to work.

At the end of the day, Trump is neither the problem, or the solution. The American People are both!