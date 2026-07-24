Lex Greene

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Mark peter's avatar
Mark peter
10h

💯

Trump ain’t perfect but he is light years better than the alternative. “Obama”(real name Barry) and Biden are pure evil. The next democrat president will be even worse.

It’s all downhill from here, the options only get more extreme and deranged. It’s mostly the mind virus is the reason.

On top of that, just in general, mankind is devolving. Anyone with just one eye and 1/2 a brain can see that. Evolution is clearly a lie. Our great grandparents were stronger, wiser and more spirited. We have accepted every form of poison, “food”, vaccines, leftist propaganda to invade our mind and bodies to our own detriment.

Our forefathers would have never allowed what is happening today to take place back in their day. There is a reason for the timing of these attacks on humanity. It started with the attack on testosterone levels to reduce them to nothing. Then alongside the mental propaganda attacks in the television “programming” to ridicule masculinity.

And here we are, a nation of zombies willing to accept anything that is fed to us….

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Monique's avatar
Monique
10h

I agree.

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