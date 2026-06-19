Lex Greene

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Delmer Eldred's avatar
Delmer Eldred
6h

Another very great article. There is a small remnant of young people who are starting to rebel against the socialist takeover of America, thanks to Charlie Kirk. I hope that their voices get louder and recruit more who want America back.

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