It’s truly frightening how poorly educated millions of Americans are today. That wasn’t the case pre-1979 when President Jimmy Carter created the Federal Department of Education. Prior to that event, the USA placed #1 in Education in the entire world. Now, the USA ranks #40 in Education globally, just 47 years later. Education was replaced by indoctrination!

The Declaration of Independence is our “Founding Document.”

250-years later, millions of Americans do not know this, and many are completely unfamiliar with the text and intent of this most critical document. The U.S. Constitution only formed the type of government, and the Bill of Rights only listed additional restrictions on government powers.

All of our Rights as established by this document are inalienable Natural Rights, under “the Laws of Nature and Natures God.”

As correctly stated by The National Archives;

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” — From the Declaration of Independence “The simple truth at the heart of the American Revolution is that people are born with certain natural rights, including “Life, Liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” that do not come from presidents, kings, or charters. These and other rights of the American people are secured by this nation’s founding documents: the Declaration of Independence, Constitution, and Bill of Rights. Known collectively as the Charters of Freedom, these three documents are on permanent display in the Rotunda of the National Archives Building.”

1. The Inalienable Right to Life - is the most basic essential Natural Right on earth, a Right to exist as a human being. This most basic Natural Right protected by the Declaration of Independence has been openly violated for decades, to the tune of more than 70,000,000 murders in the womb just since 1973. (Source)

In any nation where humans have no Right to Life itself, what other Rights do you think you have? What Freedom and Liberty can you have, with no protected Right to exist at all?

2. The Inalienable Right to Liberty - While Freedom is applied to every legal Citizen as a nation, Liberty refers to the Freedom of each Individual. In addition to the protected Right to Life itself, the Natural Right of individual Liberty is also guaranteed every legal American Citizen. It is NOT guaranteed to any non-citizen of the United States. This inalienable Natural Right of every American Citizen has also been infringed for many years. Without individual Liberty, Freedom is not possible.

3. The Inalienable Right to Pursue Happiness - is also a protected Natural Right of every individual who is a legal Citizen of the United States. It is not possible to pursue individual happiness if you don’t even have a Right to Life, or if anyone has a Right to eliminate or even limit your individual Liberty.

Every time you hear someone say, “there should be no right for anyone to be wealthy,” what they actually just said is, “no one should have the right to pursue their own happiness, or any protected right to individual Liberty or Freedom.”

They also just said, “you have no individual property rights.” No right to keep what you earn, what you own, any assets, any investments, any holdings. All of it is subject to their approval. They want the right to take anything they want from you, including your freedom and liberty, even your Right to Life, if they deem it somehow serves “a greater good,” as of course, defined by them.

This is exactly what the current communism-socialism movement is all about.

Those who lack the personal drive, ambition, work ethics, decency and honor to earn their way to “equality,” now pursue a perverted version of “equity” under some outright lie called “social justice.”

Social Justice has nothing to do with real Justice. It’s just one of many feel-good political phrases used to promote socialism and communism, and the end to all Inalienable Natural Rights of the Citizens.

As we enter the 2026 mid-term general elections, let’s focus all votes on LETTING FREEDOM RING!

Let our votes commit ourselves and our resources to the Charters of Freedom, the foundations that made the USA once the greatest free people ever known to mankind.

Let us no longer get dragged into personality politics or conned into voting for anyone who promises to infringe upon all Natural Rights of the People, by instituting any form of socialism or communism in the USA.

LET FREEDOM RING IN 2026!