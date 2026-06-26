Lex Greene

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Barbara D's avatar
Barbara D
2h

I’m reading a book by Winston Groom. “The Allies” about Winston Churchill, Stalin and Roosevelt. Stalin was a pheasant, his drunk father beat him savagely, he tried to hide any biography of his life. He believed in robbing, murdering, communism and getting what he wanted at any cost. He’s responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands. A gun shot would have been a merciful death. Torture was spraying nacked people with water in freezing cold, rolling bodies in nail studded barrels until they bled to death, being thrown in boiling water, being flayed and your skin used for clothing- I need to take a break reading this evil to cleanse my mind from this horror.

And this is what youth and others want. May they be the first to suffer at communism’s feet.

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David Procsal's avatar
David Procsal
3h

Believe it or not, they think communism, to quote them, “is a democratic uprising of the people to do away with government.”

In fact, Stalin said communism was the purest form of democracy. Of course, it all depends on how you define democracy.

The Left is masterful at weaponizing the language and redefining words.

Curiously, though, they can’t define who is a woman!

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