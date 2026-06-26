Since the creation of the Department of Leftist Indoctrination was established by Jimmy Carter in 1979, implemented by May 1980, the USA has been stuck with the absolute dumbest people in the world. A piece of paper from a communist Professor for passing the leftist indoctrination classes, caused whole generations to fall from #1 in education to #40 in education around the world.

Unlike the vast majority of Americans, I have daily contact with more people than most meet in a lifetime, from all around the globe. It’s literally constant open communication and I always want to learn from them, rather than teach them anything.

In a recent conversation with a Chinese family that fled China 13-years ago to escape communism and the CCP, I picked up a few pearls of wisdom nearly impossible to find in any of today’s American youth.

Now legal American Citizens who came here the right way, dreaming to become American, with two teenage kids and a successful small business they never could have had in China, the Mom, Amy, had a lot to say…

Amy’s Pearl #1 - “A tough childhood can make adult life seem easy. But an easy childhood will make adult life seem impossible. Easy follows tough, but tough will always follow easy.”

In an effort to give our kids a better childhood than we had, seemingly the right thing to do, we gave our kids a lot easier childhood than we had, and by doing so, we made life too easy for them. They grew up easy, and as they enter adult life, it isn’t going to be anywhere near as easy as the life we provided while they were growing up.

We thought we were giving them a better chance at life by sending them to college, only to see a total stranger return home, filled with backwards facts, a hate for freedom and a new found love for socialism and communism. They want us to keep paying for their lives…

Amy’s Pearl #2 - “I don’t understand why American kids are voting for communism. Don’t they know what communism is? It means no one has any Rights, or freedom! The government controls absolutely everyone and everything!”

No, young Americans have no clue what communism or socialism is, how it works, or how that story ends. They don’t know because they were taught outright lies via the American indoctrination system and they have never experienced these things for themselves.

Lesson in Communism #1 - #2 - #3 - #4 - and #5, just for starters… (videos)

In fact, I’ve been watching young 20-somethings try to teach their elders what communism is and how it works. They couldn’t have it any more backwards than they do. Their idea of what it is…is no less than 180-degrees backwards from reality.

Believe it or not, they think communism, to quote them, “is a democratic uprising of the people to do away with government.”

Huh? What did you just say? You’re kidding, right?

I heard another college kid say, “communism is no government at all, we’re all free to do as we please.”

What? Who told you that?

Well, the same people telling our kids they can be any gender they want. The same people who told them capitalism is economic oppression and that Trump is a dictator, while they openly support real dictators found in places like Iran, Ukraine and Venezuela.

Another said “democratic-socialism is different than socialism.”

How is it different, I asked… “we get to vote for it” they said!

I asked, what do you like about socialism and communism… and they quickly answered, “everything is free!”

I’ve been around a long while and never in my life have I ever encountered so many American kids so totally baffled by bull-dung!

Meanwhile, I’m watching hundreds if not thousands of social media posts from foreigners visiting the USA from all over the globe for The World Cup games, completely shocked by how great America and the American people are, at total odds with what their home country governments and media have been telling them about the USA for decades.

I’m watching pretty much every foreign visitor fall totally in love with our country, because their countries have already been captured by socialist and communist governments. They are literally in shock to witness American greatness first hand.

So, maybe we need to send some of our young to stay in those foreign countries for a while. Let them experience what socialism and communism are really like outside their higher-indoctrinated fantasy world.

Maybe it’s time to send American leftists to live in a leftist country for a while.

They won’t listen to us, or even to immigrants who came here to escape the things our young people are voting for, or thousands of World Cup visitors currently teaching the rest of the world what America is really like…

Any democrats reading this post willing to leave the USA for a socialist or communist country of your choosing? It can be arranged. Do you hate American this much?

Should I start a Go-Fund-Me to raise money for one-way tickets out of the USA for any American voting for socialism and communism lately?

Would you help send a young snot-nose ingrate - America-hating fool to the foreign toilet of their choosing? I’ll donate! We can’t fix stupid and some need to learn reality the hard way.