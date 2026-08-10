As it pertains to the next life, I believe it matters what we choose to believe in. But many of the lessons in the oldest history scripts on earth are for life here on earth. Both believer and non-believer should learn from the lessons of “free will” if they love the idea of personal freedom, liberty and justice.

Mosaic Law, The Ten Commandments, were not intended to restrict our freedom. They were designed and intended to protect our freedom. Freedom comes with certain inescapable responsibility, and the natural consequences of the choices we make.

In this regard, it matters not whether someone is a believer or a non-believer. The Laws of Freedom, just like the Laws of Nature, apply to all, whether we know it and respect it, choose to believe it, or not.

When people say, “the USA was born a Christian nation,” this is a true statement. Not for all the reasons many often debate, but for this reason…

“to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them;” (U.S. Declaration of Independence) as both a sovereign nation and a sovereign people.

America was established on the fundamental cornerstone that our Rights as Citizens do not come from government, but rather from God, “endowed by our Creator.” That which is a gift from God, man has no authority over.

In the USA, we do not have sovereign Kings, Queens, Royal families, Rulers, Leaders or Dictators. In the USA, the American Citizens are the “sovereign,” the Supreme authority, from whom all political powers are derived. But we too, have specific limitations found in the Charters of Freedom.

But God’s Laws do have power over those who received their freedom from God. In the USA, most of our basic laws come from the original Mosaic Law.

Prisons are full of people who did not keep the law, “Thou Shalt Not Murder.” Over 50% of marriages end in divorce simply because people failed to follow, “You shall not commit adultery” or “shall not covet.”

Every socialist and communist is violating “you shall not steal,” which includes using their vote to hire politicians to “steal” from others on their behalf.

Because millions of Americans cannot follow just 10 basic simple and obvious laws, we now have more laws than we could ever keep up with, and millions of Americans can’t follow those either!

Those who openly deny these laws must not know that they are the foundation for our entire justice system, it all started with these ten laws, which are displayed throughout the U.S. Supreme Court building.

There is no such thing as “separation of church and state” anywhere in our Charters of Freedom. People think it’s there because someone told them so, and they never bothered to read it for themselves. Our 1st Amendment does not protect any “freedom from religion,” but rather “freedom of religion and religious expression.” This never included violent cults of any kind, designed to destroy freedom for all.

Still, the U.S. Government is not a theocracy. The only known “theocracy” on earth is Islam, where the Muslim political system, Sharia Law, militant forces of evil, and religion are all one-in-the-same. Our Federal government is not governed by religious doctrines, but by the text and intent of the U.S. Constitution.

Of course, for our government to remain within its constitutional authority, The People must enforce it, or it’s not the “Supreme Law of this Land” anymore.

Most of the problems facing Americans today wouldn’t exist, if people would just follow the foundations for freedom.

“Whoever is not with me is against me, and whoever does not gather with me scatters.” – Matthew 12:30

“I know your deeds, that you are neither cold nor hot. I wish you were either one or the other! So, because you are lukewarm—neither hot nor cold—I am about to spit you out of my mouth.” – Revelation 3:15-16

“Never be lacking in zeal, but keep your spiritual fervor, serving the Lord.” – Romans 12:11

Here on earth, it doesn’t matter if you are a Christian or not, because the same laws of nature apply to everyone, and they are not designed to bind, they are designed to protect freedom for all.

These are lessons for a good life… as well as a good afterlife.

Freedom carries with it a responsibility to use that freedom well. And there are natural consequences when we don’t.

America is suffering the consequences of poor choices right now, and not just the poor choices elected and appointed officials have been making since the beginning of time.

A corrupt government can only exist in a nation of corrupt people, who either promote it, or allow it to happen.

As the American People go, so goes the nation. The buck stops with us in the end!

Just as darkness is merely the absence of light, evil is merely the absence of good!