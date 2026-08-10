Lex Greene

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Timothy Harrington's avatar
Timothy Harrington
1d

Heaven has walls, it also has a gate and rules to enter. Hell has no walls, no gate and no rules. It makes a difference..........................

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theklickitatvoice
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This should be put in the archives as one of the greatest messages ever written.

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