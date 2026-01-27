Oregon is one of the most extreme left states in the country. States with universal mail-in voting include Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah, and Washington, where ballots are automatically sent to all voters for every election. Additional states like California, Nevada, Vermont, and the District of Columbia have adopted universal mail-in voting in recent years, either for all elections or specific types.

Federal Law makes it “illegal” for any “non-Citizen” to vote in U.S. Elections. Voting Rights only apply to legal (documented) American Citizens of legal voting age, not otherwise prohibited from voting due to individual circumstances.

Federal Voter Eligibility Requirements

To vote in federal elections in the United States, individuals must be:

U.S. citizens (non-citizens, including permanent legal residents, cannot vote in federal, state, or most local elections).

At least 18 years old on or before Election Day. Some states allow pre-registration at age 16.

Residents of the state where they are registering, meeting that state’s residency requirements.

Oregon is one of several democrat-controlled states refusing to allow the Federal Government to review their voter rolls to determine how many “illegal aliens” - “dead voters” or “foreign voters” are voting in Oregon elections. It’s also one of very few states that operate almost exclusively via “mail-in” voting with no voter ID required.

The Federal Government is attempting to “clean” all state voter rolls of “illegal voters” to secure election integrity for all legal American electors.

“California, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Mexico, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, Georgia, Illinois, and the District of Columbia have refused federal requests for access to their full voter registration rolls and have been sued by the Justice Department.”

Federal Court Judge Mustafa Kasubhai, the first Muslim American and the first Asian American to serve as a lifetime federal judge in the District of Oregon. His appointment marks a historic milestone, making him the third Muslim American to serve as an Article III federal judge in U.S. history. Kasubhai ruled against a DOJ request to review the state’s unredacted voter rolls on Monday.

Mustafa Kasubhai was nominated to the bench by Joe Biden in 2023 and confirmed by Congress on November 19, 2024 by a 51-44 strict party-line vote. Kasubhai is one of 235 Judges rushed onto the Federal Courts by the Biden Administration, many of them via an “autopen” appointment.

Judge Mustafa Kasubhai

a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley (B.S., 1992)

and the University of Oregon School of Law (J.D., 1996)

a co-founder of the Oregon Mediation Diversity Project

and the Oregon Muslim Bar Association

In other words, Kasubhai is a career left-wing activist supporting “diversity” including illegal aliens - Muslims in positions of power - and unlawful elections.

“During his confirmation hearing, Republican senators questioned him over a ruling that he made in 2020 regarding the George Floyd protests and his statements and writings about diversity, equity, and inclusion.[12] Kasubhai was also questioned on guidance he created for the use of preferred pronouns and honorifics in his courtroom, and whether he was a Marxist based on his past writings.”

So, it shouldn’t shock anyone that the Marxist-Muslim Judge blocked DOJ efforts to make certain that only “legal Citizen Electors” are voting in Oregon elections. That’s exactly what he and 234 other Biden appointees were selected to do!

Judicial Front in the Civil War

War can have many fronts from which the enemy is fighting, and wars usually do. Right now, the major front for enemies of the USA is our courts. Our courts are being used by enemies of the USA to undermine and thwart our republican form of government and the Rule of Constitutional Law.

Every step the Federal Administration takes to “make America great again” is met with instant legal confrontation from some leftist court controlled by the democrat party and their NGO friends. The tax money being wasted on all of these legal battles runs in the billions, and taxpayers are stuck paying for both sides!

The Autopen Appointments

We now know that many of the decisions allegedly made by Biden between 2021-2025 were made by someone else via use of the “autopen” which makes everything signed that way “unconstitutional and illegal,” potentially null and void. This will include some number of the Federal Court Appointments I’m sure. The appointment of Judge Mustafa Kasubhai could very well be an “autopen” appointment late in the Biden term.

But as I have pointed out a number of times before, the presumption that all Federal Court appointments are “lifetime” appointments is a presumption made by the judges themselves, of course. Article III of the U.S. Constitution says no such thing.

What it says is judges may hold those positions “during good behavior,” meaning that during “bad behavior,” they have no constitutional right to remain in that position. “During Good Behavior” is the only reference to the “term in office” in Article III. Appointees to the courts are not constitutionally guaranteed any other “term.”

The Department of Justice is who holds the power to remove judges on “bad behavior.” The definition of “bad behavior” is any behavior which is at odds with the Oath of Office, the U.S. Constitution, or U.S. Law as established by Congress.

Concealing voter rolls when it’s been established that there are no checks or verification of voter eligibility in a state is an overt act of defiance and subversion of U.S. Election Laws. For any Federal Judge to participate in that effort certainly qualifies as “bad behavior” as it undermines election integrity and further erodes public confidence in elections. It amounts to “aiding and abetting” illegal activities designed to disenfranchise legal Citizen voters and thwart the true will of American Citizens.

It’s up to legal American Electors for confront this issue and force all states to comply with Federal Election Laws. The swamp is never going to drain itself!

In the meanwhile, The People need to confront their members of Congress to cease the practice of “certifying unverifiable elections” in these sanctuary states.

Elections have consequences, none more so or more dangerous than fraudulent elections!