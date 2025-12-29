As I have explained before, the issue of “birthrights” in the U.S.A. is two separate issues, too often treated as a single subject by political operatives on all sides of the debate.

The first issue before the Supreme Court is whether or not the 14th Amendment provides automatic “birthright citizenship” to the children of foreign citizens in our country illegally.

Whether this question is answered based upon the original text and intent of the 14th, to grant legal citizenship to former slaves and their children as part of the Reconstruction Amendments, or via “common law” court opinions on the subject, the answer is a resounding NO!

The second and much more important issue is the matter of true “birthrights” in the U.S.A.

All Rights of American children are “birthrights” which are derived at birth, inherited by the blood of the natural birth Father. Unlike any other country on earth, our “Rights” are “endowed by our Creator,” under “The Laws of Nature and Nature’s God” as established in our Declaration of Independence.

1. “As the society cannot exist and perpetuate itself otherwise than by the children of the citizens, those children naturally follow the condition of their fathers, and succeed to all their rights.” – Section 212 2. “The country of the fathers is therefore that of the children; and these become true citizens merely by their tacit consent.” – Section 212 3. “I say, that, in order to be of the country, it is necessary that a person be born of a father who is a citizen; for, if he is born there of a foreigner, it will be only the place of his birth, and not his country.” – Section 212

Constitutional Law vs. Common Law

Common Law is based entirely upon “the law of commons,” that which is “customary” according to court opinions from time to time. Often referred to as “case precedent,” court opinions are often at odds with our Constitutional Law and the principles and values established at our Founding for the future of freedom, liberty and justice.

Common Law is derived not from the Constitution, but rather from British Common Law. In fact, British Common Law has been used to undermine Constitutional Law ever since Marbury v. Madison in 1803.

As you will see in this most recent piece regarding the pending “Birthrights” case before the U.S. Supreme Court, the arguments are made almost exclusively on “common law” court interpretations of “birthrights.”

But the most important points regarding this subject are the constitutional realities on the matter, arguments no modern “legal scholar” ever seems to address, because they are all trained in “British Common Law” since the 1940s.

Constitutional Law and British Common Law are at odds, for all practical purposes, mutually exclusive forms of law.

Thomas Jefferson said it best in the early 1800s…

“The judiciary of the United States is the subtle corps of sappers and miners constantly working underground to undermine our Constitution from a co-ordinate of a general and special government to a general supreme one alone. This will lay all things at their feet. … I will say, that “against this every man should raise his voice,” and, more, should uplift his arm.” — Letter to Thomas Ritchie, Sept. 1820

14th “birthright citizenship” is and always has been a lie, a complete intentional misinterpretation of the 14th by the courts. It must end…

But at the same time, the People must prevent the courts from seizing power over all real “birthrights” of constitutional American Citizens, derived from the Laws of Nature and Nature’s God…

The Lawyers are the Problem!