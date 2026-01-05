The reason we are losing our Republic is the fact that only a small minority of Americans know what they are supposed to know about our founding principles and values, the source of our freedom, liberty and justice, or have the courage to stand together in defense thereof…and this includes the entire legal profession today!

JUSTICE SCALIA ON THE CONSTITUTION (video)

Our “constitutional crisis” is the gross ignorance and apathy of the American people, which allows mere political figures to abuse all foundations of freedom at will. While ill-educated Americans spend their time attacking each other, the ruling class elites divide and conquer! We’re not a nation governed by laws…we’re a nation governed by unelected lawyers…power-drunk on the bench.