Americans have been lied to about so many things over so many years… in this case, contrary to common belief today, Federal Judges have no specific term in which they can remain on the court. Article III of the Constitution does NOT grant federal judges any “lifetime appointment.” Instead, it states they can hold this position only “during good behavior.”

Article III also does not state that a judge can only be removed from the bench via “congressional impeachment.” This is not an “elected” position by the people, it’s a “political appointment” by the Executive Branch. Therefore, the solution for “bad behavior” is also within Executive Branch powers.

My reading of the Constitution implies that since a judge can only remain on the bench “during good behavior,” they can be removed from the bench if found to be demonstrating “bad behavior.” The department of government with the authority to make that decision and act upon it…is the Department of Justice, not Congress. Congress does hold the power of impeachment. But this is not the only way to remove a “bad behavior judge” from the bench.

The Constitutional TERM LIMIT for all Federal Judges is “during good behavior.”

There is no “lifetime” term for anyone demonstrating “bad behavior.”

“Bad behavior” can be easily defined as acts which violate the Oath of Office and/or the limit of Judicial Powers as defined in Article III of the U.S. Constitution.