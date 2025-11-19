In the most recent example of federal judicial overreach, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Brown issued an order “blocking Texas redrawing of their congressional districts.” In most cases, the judges engaged in judicial activism have been democrat appointed judges simply carrying out the orders they receive from the DNC to “block the Trump agenda.”

But in this case, Judge Brown is a Trump appointed member of the court, appointed by Trump in September of 2019, right before Trump’s reelection was stolen by the DNC in November of 2020.

According to my quick research, no federal judge has ever blocked the redistricting by democrats, including the democrat practice of establishing “illegal alien sanctuaries” and then using the “illegal alien” count to redistrict in favor of the DNC.

It’s an unfortunate popular belief that we are stuck with activist judges “for life” despite their blatant “bad behavior.” Of course, that’s not what Article III of the U.S. Constitution says at all.

There is no mention of “lifetime appointment” or “impeachment” as the only means of removing bad judges from the bench in Article III. Just me thinking out loud here… Because these things are not mentioned in Article III, constitutionally speaking, these two things do not exist, as a matter of Constitutional Law.

But we have not practiced Constitutional Law in the USA for a very long time now. Instead, our courts operate on British Common Law, the very reason our Founders separated from England to declare our independence from British rule.

In the final weeks of the O’Biden Administration, 235 Federal Judges were rushed onto the bench in preparation for an anticipated second term for Trump.

Because Republicans were about to control the White House and both Chambers of Congress by January 2025, democrats and their financiers placed their bets on the Federal Court as the only branch of the Federal Government they could use to undermine Trump, Republicans and 78 million Trump voters, for the next four years.

Even though the U.S. Supreme Court regularly overturns unconstitutional rulings by the lower courts and has directly scolded the lower courts for acting beyond their authority a number of times, it has not even slowed down the lower courts activism, even though they know they will likely be overturned by a superior court shortly after issuing their opinions.

It’s far past time for Judicial Reform in the USA

Our Charters of Freedom cannot survive any unelected and unaccountable branch of government freely rewriting the documents at will, by simply using British Common Law practices, procedures and precedence to undermine everything.

It’s time to start removing bad judges for their “bad behavior.” I think that might be easier to do than most think!

Quite often, the actions of these judges rise to the level of a crime under Section 242 of Title 18, Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law. “Color of Law” is when anyone acts to deprive Rights protected by the Constitution, without any legal authority to do so, such as blocking policies the judge has no legal power over.