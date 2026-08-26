No one relates to frustrations with republicans more than I do. But I learned many years ago that there will never be a politician I can agree with 100%. The best I’ve ever done is 70-75%… and that was Reagan about 30 years ago.

Obviously, the Demoncrat Party is GONE, now a communist, socialist and Islamic party of total destruction openly running their campaigns on overthrowing our Charters of Freedom and our Republic, planning to enslave all of us!.

As for the Republican Party, it’s full of many former demoncrats we call “RINOs.” We also have a significant number of “libertarians” in the GOP these days and in case you don’t know it, modern libertarians are nothing like Thomas Jefferson or Thomas Payne. They are actually more politically aligned with demoncrats than republicans, but they are in the GOP due to their desire for lower taxes and less centralized government. They are otherwise aligned with the left on most if not all social issues.

But the GOP is still a far cry more American than today’s demoncrats.

Then there’s so-called “independents,” most of whom are former demoncrats too, and they still vote demoncrat most of the time.

Politics is NEVER a business of the prefect! It’s just a dirty rotten business of the possible.

I voted for Trump all three times, but never because I thought he was going to “Save America.” I never believed he would “lock her up” or “drain the swamp.” I never even thought he could.

The American people are the only people who can “Save America.”

Trump got my vote because I am 100% true Red, White and Blue constitutional conservative AMERICAN, which means, I’m 100% anti-communism, socialism, fascism, Naziism, Maoism, and bullshit progressivism. I’m 100% free-market capitalist because I know that capitalism is individual economic/financial freedom and nothing else is…

On this basis alone, the two competitive parties are absolutely nothing alike!

I write to fellow Americans because there is no one else capable of “Saving America.” WE have to do it, which means, we have to elect the best available in any election, so that we can…

Agree?