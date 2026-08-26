Lex Greene

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Karen Bracken
5h

Of course I agree. I woke up much later than you and you helped in my journey.

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rpmschevy
4h

If you are as you say you are, then you should be independent not Republican. Pres Washington even warned about the 2 party structure being detrimental to this Republic. Being an independent Independent. Republicans are also no longer the party of limited government. They’ve shown that numerous times. And while my percentage is higher than you, marginally, yes, agreed, closest ever was Reagan. And shoutout to Newt for working to compromise, which politicians are supposed to do, and create a balanced budget. Not CR after CR.

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