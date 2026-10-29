Lex Greene

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LHuff8's avatar
LHuff8
9h

We had 3 kids 1978-1982. Homeschooled till high school and even after, we sacrificed financially to put them in a Christian high school. When did parents start thinking that they didn't have responsibility for their kid's education? We didn't have money. We sacrificed because our kids were our highest priority. Not that they would get into the best schools, but that they would understand history and our values and the values of our great country. Our youngest did go to college and works for his dad now. He makes great money, but more importantly, he's an amazing dad and husband. Our other 2 are the same. Nothing is guaranteed, but as a parent, give them the best start by giving them values.

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1 reply by Lex Greene
Michael Heath's avatar
Michael Heath
9h

Being “educated” does not equal being Intelligent~! Not even close!

Being educated in the American educational system only means that the Individual spent enough time in classes and the Individual had a good enough memory to pass enough classes to receive a piece of paper that proves nothing but a supposed understanding of the material that was presented to the Individual. Intelligence is an entirely different matter… Also, an Individual can have numerous University degrees and still not be Intelligent. There are many examples of Individuals who never stepped foot in college, who were some of the most Intelligent Individuals of their time~! Nothing replaces real-life hands-on experience~!

Sincerely, Mike

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