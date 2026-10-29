If you are not aware, just ask any GEN Y millennial about the great moral and political divide between their generation and the “baby boomer” generation. They will quickly tell you all about how their lives suck and it’s all your fault…and how they know more than you will ever know…despite your many years of experience and wisdom.

A Set of Foundational Facts

GEN Y (born 1981-1996) is the generation with the highest percentage of college degrees, in the history of the USA, at 42.3%.

The Silent Generation (1928-1945) 30.1% with a degree

The Boomers (1946-1964) 35.5%

GEN X (1965-1980) 38.9%

GEN Y (1981-1996) 42.3%

GEN Z (1997-2012) 39.5%

By the time the Silent Generation was entering college in 1946, following the Great Depression and World War II (1939-1945), academia had already changed dramatically from the years before. Only 30.1% of this generation were able to attend college and graduate with a degree.

This group entered the workforce at the peak of the American Industrial Revolution, which brought about a transition from manual labor on farms, to factory-based production, a rise in wage labor, new technologies, urbanization, employment for women, and a consumer-based economy.

A Personal experience: This was a time when my grandfather could leave school with a 6th grade education and retire with a gold watch years later as the Chief Quality Control Engineer of the General Electric Jet Engine Division. Today, 90% of college grads never find employment in their degreed areas. Let that sink in…

By the Boomer Generation

35.5% of this generation was able to attend college and acquire a degree. The rise in wage-labor jobs in manufacturing brought about the birth of labor unions, with the AFL-CIO established in 1955.

Degreed individuals were largely moving into white collar positions, while non-degreed workers were finding gainful employment in blue-collar factory jobs.

The government started pressing upon Americans the great advantage of acquiring a college degree, in order to enter the workforce at a hire position and pay-scale than non-degreed individuals.

And by GEN X, 38.9% of individuals were attending college and leaving for work in their degreed areas, mostly in white-collar positions.

In other words, the Boomer generation had been convinced that a college degree meant a better chance at a prosperous future, and even though most Boomers never attended college themselves, they were determined to give their kids a better chance at life by working around the clock to make sure their kids had a shot at a college degree.

GEN X followed suit, making sure that 42.3% of GEN Y (millennials) were able to enter adult life with a degree. Each generation through this period were trying to give their children opportunities they never had in most cases.

But by GEN Y (1981-1996)

Education and academia had forever changed, producing what may be written into history as the worst generation the USA had ever produced.

Armed with more degrees than any generation in U.S. history, GEN Y left the college lecture halls with an entirely different view of life, their country, the world, and the generations who came before them.

The college students of the 60s and 70s were now professors on the college campuses. Having grown up during the “peace, love, and rock-n-roll” sexual revolution, with communists and socialists establishing college student clubs across the country, GEN Y’s professors were no longer “educators,” they were “indoctrinators.”

With more degrees than any generation before, these students were leaving college having been indoctrinated against all American foundations of freedom, liberty and justice, believing that those degrees made them the smartest generation to ever walk the planet.

Parents thought they were doing the right thing by sacrificing their own lives to give their children a better future, only to have total strangers return home, full of distain and disrespect for everyone who came before them, often ending up completely divided from their families, and adopting a new family among the equally indoctrinated, inside an echo chamber of anti-American ideals.

However, by GEN Z

Witness to the unearned arrogance and well-trained ignorance of GEN Y, GEN Z parents and children were acutely aware of the damage done to GEN Y in the halls of education and indoctrination.

As a result, fewer children were attending college and fewer parents still believed in the bill of goods government had sold them years ago, and started focusing more on trying to raise decent American citizens, instead of deeply indoctrinated ingrates…

GEN Z college degrees dropped from 42.3% in GEN Y to 39.5% for GEN Z. No longer were parents willing to invest their hard-earned money into academic indoctrination or lose their kids to strangers who were hell-bent upon destroying the United States and our Constitutional Republic, by turning the country into some insane communist, socialist or Islamic State.

Meanwhile, the indoctrination once only found on the college campus had been forced down to the kindergarten through high school level, even the pre-school level today, as the National Department of Education, Teachers Unions and Boards of Education had adopted the same slop dumped into the colleges by Marxists decades ago.

As a result, GEN Z, Alpha and Beta are likely salvageable if parents pay attention to what happened to GEN Y. These truths brought about the rise in private schools and home schooling, to protect children from the slop being taught in public systems run by the government and labor unions.

All of American education and academia must be cleaned out of anti-American ideals. These next generations coming up now must have an opportunity to learn the truth about everything that once made the USA the greatest nation of free people ever known to mankind.

To accomplish this, communists, socialists and Islamic theocrats must be removed from the education system entirely. Text books need to be replaced with books that teach truth, not global Marxist lies.

If people want a communist, socialist or Islamic State, they should simply move to one of their choosing.

Americans must take back control over the future of freedom, and we won’t be able to do it without cleaning out government and education. It’s just a fact…

When our children are leaving school hating their own country, fellow citizens, and future of freedom, something is horribly wrong and it cannot be allowed to continue…