The phrase “Give me liberty or give me death!” is the famous closing line of a speech delivered by Patrick Henry to the Second Virginia Convention on March 23, 1775, at St. John’s Church in Richmond, Virginia. Just 27 days later on April 19, 1775, the first shots of the Revolutionary War were fired at Lexington and Concord in Massachusetts. The Revolutionary War was not fought over our Independence alone, as a free sovereign nation. It was fought to guarantee every American Citizen “natural individual liberty” under “The Laws of Nature and Nature’s God.”

Our National Independence

The most ethnically and culturally diverse nation ever known to mankind, the USA, once stood 100% united upon just one grand idea, Life, Liberty and Justice for all. 250-years after the signing of our “Founding Document,” the Declaration of Independence, Liberty and Justice for all, are under grave threat from within…

The War to secure our Independence would rage on from April 19, 1775, until September 3, 1783 when the Treaty of Paris ratified the independence of the 13 North American states. Another war with England (1812 - 1815) was necessary to truly secure the American nation.

In January 1782, the evacuation of British loyalists began. Largely unwelcome in the new United States, about 100,000 Americans who remained loyal to the British crown found new lives in Britain, Canada, and British colonies in the West Indies.

Securing our Independence as a sovereign nation and establishing individual Liberty for every American Citizen was no easy task. Our freedom came at the highest possible price, in blood and treasure.

A Thing Called Liberty

“The unanimous Declaration of the thirteen united States of America, When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.” (Source)

“Natural liberty consists in the power of acting as one thinks fit, without any restraint or control, except from the laws of nature. It is a state of exemption from the control of others, and from positive laws and the institutions of social life. This liberty is abridged by the establishment of government.” (Source)

As our Founders declared 250-years ago this July 4th, our “Liberty” as a free sovereign people does not come from government. It’s “endowed by our Creator,” under “The Laws of Nature and nature’s God.”

In fact…

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.--That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, --That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.” (Source)

Built upon this foundational cornerstone followed the U.S. Constitution, The Supreme Law of our Land, which governs the limited duties and authorities of the Federal Government, and the Bill of Rights, which further restricts Federal powers.

The United States 2026

Prior to President Jimmy Carter’s creation of the Federal Department of Education in 1979, followed by the creation of Teachers Unions, the USA ranked #1 in the world for education. But since 1979, the intentional dumbing-down of American society has driven the USA from #1 to #40 in education throughout the world.

As a result, we now have whole generations who no longer understand, revere or even appreciate the true source of our freedom, liberty and justice.

Instead, young Americans have been gripped by the utopian fantasy of social-communism, knowing not what they support. They think they are “saving democracy” by supporting communist ideals and voting for communist politicians, appearing on their ballots as “democrats.”

They think they are supporting “democracy” while voting for communism.

“Socialism and communism are distinct economic and political ideologies that both advocate for public ownership of the means of production but differ in implementation, goals, and degree of state control. Socialism is generally viewed as a transitional or moderate phase where the government manages industrial capacity and distributes goods based on individual contribution, often allowing for some private property and democratic processes.”

In numerous recent conversations with young voters, they have tried desperately to explain to me that “communism is good because we would all live in voluntary communes with no government at all.”

They were taught this by the Democrat Party, public indoctrination centers we call schools, academia on college campuses, the fake news media and their friends on social media. They’ve been conned into self-destruction.

“The road to hell is often paved with good intentions.”

But in this case, the road to hell was paved by evil tyrants with horrific intentions, then taught to young voters living in a false fantasy world focused on rainbows and self-indulgence.

They have been Pavlov trained to vote against Individual Liberty, Personal Freedom, and Real Justice under The Supreme Law of this Land. They have been “triggered” to oppose all things American and hate everyone seeking to Make America Great Again.

“Pavlov training generally refers to Classical Conditioning, a psychological theory discovered by Ivan Pavlov where a neutral stimulus is paired with a biologically potent stimulus to create an automatic, reflexive response.”

They are their own worst enemy, and ours too!

Once trained to hate America and all who seek to make our country great again, they were easily “triggered” to run in the opposite direction, in support of communism, labeled “democratic and progressive.”

This is why 85% of young female voters age 18-25 voted for Muslim-Marxist Mamdani for Mayor of New York City, most of them college students or grads. This is why we see young white females supporting an alleged “right” to murder their own children in the womb. It’s why we see the same young people in our streets protesting on behalf of illegal foreign invaders, known terrorist groups like Hamas, and the world’s most dangerous terror state, Iran. They are fighting against the Rule of Law, sometimes violently.

Liberty on the Ballot 2026

For over 40-years now, I have believed that this is what is on every ballot in every election.

Before any American should ever vote for anything else, everyone should vote for the following things first, no matter the personalities and character assassination attempts that flood every election cycle today.

National Sovereignty and Security Individual Liberty Real Justice for all A Right to Life, and the individual Pursuit of Happiness Private Ownership and A Right to what we Earn All of which requires a limited and ethical government which upholds and enforces the Charters of Freedom at any cost

If every American votes on this basis, we can Make America Great Again. Those who don’t, or won’t, are declared enemies of this nation and every legal American Citizen!

“When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them;

In 1776, it was necessary to dissolve the political bands with England. In 2026, it is necessary to dissolve the political bands with the anti-American communist democrat party! Both cases, in pursuit of Liberty!