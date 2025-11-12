Despite knowing that 45 Senate Democrats stood alone in blocking the funding for SNAP and EBT benefits for over 40-days, and that Trump didn’t even have a vote in the matter, dumbed-down democrat voters still bought the party lie that it was Trump and Republicans defunding their welfare benefits…because lying democrats told them so and the idiots are none the wiser!.

“The Senate deal with Republicans was struck by Sens. Angus King, I-Maine, Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., and Maggie Hassan, D-N.H. Joining them to support the measure were Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen of Nevada, Dick Durbin of Illinois, John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, and Tim Kaine of Virginia.” (NBC)

In the end, just eight Senate Democrats broke ranks with Schumer’s shutdown after more than 40-days of holding up SNAP and EBT funding for their constituents to send a continuing resolution back to the House for a vote. Because it’s not the same resolution that passed the House back in September, it will require another House legislative effort, meaning the benefits remain unfunded unless and until the new resolution can pass the House.

Now everyone knows who had the government partially shut down, Senate Democrats, and who was willing to cross the aisle in an effort to fund benefits for their constituents, with most Senate Democrats still voting opposed!

That’s Where the Story Gets Really Interesting

Schumer shutdown the government because he was being forced to by the socialists now in control of the once democratic party. But democrats were losing the propaganda war to falsely pin the blame on Trump and republicans, until eight broke ranks in an effort to save themselves before the entire scam collapsed. Only three senate democrats tried to do the right thing the whole time, led by Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania.

Only when the price of continuing the blockade of funds for SNAP and EBT was getting too high for democrats, did five more democrats break ranks to save their own necks.

Once these eight broke ranks, the socialists in control of the party turned on Schumer and the others in a vicious attack calling to remove Schumer from leadership and replace the other democrats with socialists in upcoming elections.

At the end of the day, it wasn’t even a “Schumer shutdown,” it was a socialist-wing of the party shutdown and as soon as a few democrats had had enough of it, the socialists turned on everybody stabbing the democrats they forced to do it in the back.

That’s exactly how socialists work, and why in the end, socialism never works. It’s a political concept run by backstabbing clowns…