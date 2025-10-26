Since the total fraud Barack Hussein Obama emerged as the new messiah of the Democrat Party in 2008, a nobody from nowhere with a totally blank resume’ and zero job experience beyond selling ice cream in California, the matter of “birthright citizenship” and “Natural Born Citizenship” have become a front-burner issue.

The democrats massive illegal foreign invasion operation since 2009, threatening civil war and homeland terrorism today, has caused Americans to take a close look at the misinterpretation and abuse of “citizenship” via the 14th Amendment.

“President Donald Trump’s executive order limiting birthright citizenship is back before the Supreme Court. Unlike the last time that challenges to the policy reached the justices – when they focused on a procedural issue – the Justice Department is now asking the court to side squarely with the president’s interpretation of the 14th Amendment.” (SCOTUS BLOG)

The 14th Amendment is an “Immigration and Naturalization” amendment adopted as part of the “reconstruction” amendments following the end of the Civil War, aimed at legalizing former slaves and their families, via the 13th, 14th, and 15th.

To sum up these amendments, the 13th ended slavery, the 14th granted former slaves legal citizenship, and the 15th granted them voting rights. This was the sole purpose of the reconstruction amendments when they were adopted between 1864-1870.

But since then, the 14th amendment has been misused and abused by the political LEFT to claim legal citizenship for any child born on American soil to parents who were legal citizens of a foreign country at the time. This circumstance pertains to people like Marco Rubio, (born in the USA to citizens of Cuba) and Nicki Haley, (born in the USA to citizens of India), among others, neither of whom are constitutionally eligible to seek the Oval Office.

The child would be granted citizenship (under the 14th) due to being “born in the USA” to parents who were not legal U.S. citizens at the time of the child’s birth.

The term “anchor baby” describes the “legal” practice of then using that child as an “anchor” to legal citizenship for the foreign parents, as in the cases of Rubio and Haley. Once the child is “born on U.S. soil”, the parents can use that event to gain legal U.S. immigrant citizenship as well. This same condition exists for Kamala Harris…born in the USA, but the child of a Jamaican citizen Father, and India citizen Mother.

155-years after the adoption of the Reconstruction Amendments, Americans are swamped with tens of millions of illegal invaders who claim equal status and rights to all legal Citizens of the USA, and democrats have built their party future on illegal aliens they brought into our country via open borders and so-called refugee resettlement.

Born in the USA vs. American Made

Unfortunately, these practices have not only resulted in grave confusion over who has legal rights in the USA and who doesn’t, who’s a citizen and who’s just an illegal invader, but who is and isn’t eligible to occupy the Oval Office as well.

Democrats and their partisan courts have so muddied the water on basic citizenship, what is a “birthright” and what isn’t, that the Article II requirement for the Oval Office has become just as muddy.

Yet, the truth is quite simple! “Born in the USA” isn’t always “American Made.”

The qualification for the Oval Office is “No Person except a natural born Citizen,” not just a citizen and certainly not illegal invaders, or resettled refugees.

Someone can be a “citizen” by way of our “immigration and naturalization” laws. The only people who ever had a right to become a legal citizen via the 14th Amendment are former slaves and their families, 155-years ago. But to be a natural-born Citizen, one must be AMERICAN MADE.

In other words, a natural-born Citizen is a true “citizen by true birthright,” in this case, the natural offspring of American citizens. To properly understand what a true “birthright citizen” is, you must first understand what a true “birthright” is…

The concept of “birthright” dates back centuries. The USA was born under The Laws of Nature and Nature’s God, which is also the original source of “birthrights.” American Rights are “endowed by our Creator,” not legislated by mere men. This includes the critically important matter of who has a birthright to citizenship in the USA.

To sum this up, only American Made Citizens, the children of American citizens at the time of their birth, qualify to serve as President of the United States, and the 12th Amendment extends that qualification to Vice President.

The 14th Amendment does not create natural-born Citizens, or even citizens from illegal aliens. It made legal citizens of former slaves and their children, 155 years ago. Only American citizens can create natural-born Citizens. More specifically, the natural birth Father is the source of natural-born Citizenship.

Birthright citizenship is derived from the bloodline of the natural birth Father.