No one is born with wisdom… We’re not even born with knowledge or innate intelligence. It takes effort, study, time and experience to gain these things and sadly, most don’t even make the effort these days…

Young Americans are trending away from the cornerstones of freedom, and they don’t even know it… WATCH VIDEO

The political ruling class, including their media minions, activist organizations, and social media platforms, have dumbed young Americans down to a point that they have no clue who to vote for or why. They literally follow the herd believing that if everyone around them believes something, it must be true. Yet almost nothing they believe is true and they don’t know that either!

Freedom v Politics

In the best of circumstances, politics is the enemy of freedom. Politics is a necessary evil for any civil society. It’s supposed to be a peaceful means for Citizens to control their own future and freedom via elections and interaction with their chosen public servants.

In the USA, the Foundations for our system of self-governance are the Charters of Freedom, the Declaration which establishes our independent national sovereignty and the Rights of The People, the Constitution which limits the powers of government, and the Bill of Rights that further restricts government authority.

Together, these three documents represent “The Supreme Law of the Land.” No Federal, State or Local statute or ordinance is equal to what is in these documents, nor can they ever be. All court opinions are subject to this Supreme Law as well. Laws which are repugnant to the text in these documents are null and void on their face, without any legal power whatsoever.

But, most Americans have never read these documents, much less ever done anything to enforce them.

Without complete knowledge and enforcement of the Charters of Freedom, there can be no freedom! When a government operates within the boundaries of these documents, that government is “constitutional.” But when the government operates outside of the boundaries in these documents, that government is “unconstitutional.”

Politics is always about power for politicians. It’s always been that way throughout human history. But our Charters are all about the Power of the People, without which, there can be no freedom, liberty, justice, or the pursuit of happiness…

The Pillars of Freedom

· Limited government

· The Rule of Law (not the rule of lawyers)

· Strict interpretation and enforcement of the Charters

· A well-informed and moral people

· Free-Market Economics (aka economic freedom)

· Freedom of Speech (lawful speech)

· Freedom to peaceably assemble (not riot, destroy, loot, assault or murder)

· Free religious association and expression (for all peaceful and lawful religions)

· Individual property Rights (the right to earn and own)

· Equal Justice under the Law (no favoritism of any kind for any reason)

· Legal Law Enforcement (to prevent vigilante justice)

· Free, Fair, Lawful and Transparent Elections (proven free from any fraud)

· The Right of The People of redress (including challenging suspect elections)

· The Right of The People to audit the books of their government for waste and fraud

· Lawful accountability for all public servants under their Oaths of Office

All of these things without exception are necessary to the state of freedom.

It’s All About Freedom

While politicians work to divide the people over a plethora of special interest issues in order to gain more political power, at the end of the day, nothing matters as much as freedom itself.

Pet issues and personal agendas must fall way down the list of individual priorities for the sake of protecting and preserving freedom.

Laws exist to provide peace, security and tranquility for all legal American Citizens. If laws are not equally enforced without any prejudice, no one exists in a state of freedom.

If the Charters of Freedom are not enforced by The People, no one is free and the system of government is not constitutional. Instead, The People will find themselves living under a form of tyranny, wherein the Ruling Political Class holds all power and The People hold none.

The Enemy

Today, the enemies of these principles and values are no longer across a vast ocean. They are no longer at our gates. They are here and they hold increasing political power in the USA.

Young Americans are electing avowed Marxists and Muslim’s, both of which are as anti-American as it gets, both of which are entirely unconstitutional in the USA. “dumbed-down” is a gross understatement.

Government controlled academia, education and mass media has created whole generations no longer smart enough to be free and the rest of us will soon be outnumbered by these young ignorant blind voters in the election booth.

These kids have been conned… They don’t know the hell they are voting themselves into, because they don’t know the foundations of freedom, or the global history of socialism and Islam all over the world. They have been lied to from the moment they were born. They think Karl Marx is worthy of their worship, despite the life of Marx being as bad as the life of the “prophet” Muhammad. Both were some of the worst human beings to ever walk the earth.

These kids think that socialism and communism are “progressive” ideas that if “done right” creates a utopia. Modern fake “democrats” told them so. But history around the globe has proven the exact opposite for centuries…

The pillars of Freedom are being torn down by foolish young voters often protesting against our Charters of Freedom, completely unaware of the hell they are rushing the USA into.

Who’s standing up against them? Who is trying to free these young people from the lies they have been sold?

Can Freedom be saved when the upcoming generations know nothing about what it takes to live free? Can freedom be protected from those not wise enough to protect it themselves?

Charlie Kirk was trying to free them from the lies and look what they did to him!

These are dangerous times in the USA, as leftists in sanctuary cities are pushed into the streets to confront legal Law Enforcement as if they have a right and a duty to thwart the laws in our country.

Sooner or later, The People will have to figure out what to do about this and do it! Time is not on our side now!