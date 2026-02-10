The “Save America Act” is fundamentally designed to end illegal voting by non-citizens in the USA by requiring proper proof of U.S. Citizenship in order to register as a legal voter in the USA, and confirm that the person showing up to vote is the same person registered to vote via an acceptable form of personal ID at election time. Seems reasonable enough, right?

In Congress, the measure has almost 100% support from Republican members, and almost 100% opposition from Democrats in both chambers of Congress. Why?

While the primary focus is on illegal voting, it isn’t just about illegal voting.

Federal Elections

Under U.S. Election Laws, it is illegal for any “non-citizen” to vote in U.S. Elections. This is not new, nor does it have anything at all to do with “race.” Because all political power in the USA is derived from the consent of the legal U.S. Citizens, only legal U.S. Citizens can legally vote in U.S. Elections.

In order to enforce these laws, all voters must be able to prove their legal eligibility to vote in U.S. Elections, no matter the individual voters race, creed, color, financial status, or political affiliations. We didn’t used to have to do this before our politicians flooded our country with illegal alien non-citizens and made it possible for them to vote, illegally, mostly in “sanctuary” cities and states.

2020 COVID Lockdowns

This event added a new and very dangerous dynamic to voting in the USA with “unverifiable mail-in” balloting after the country was placed on lockdown for a common cold.

In addition to unverifiable mail-in voting, “ballot harvesting” became a big factor, wherein paid “get out the vote” people were filling out ballots for other voters and filing them in stacks at unsecure dropboxes spread across the country, but again, especially in democrat strongholds and democrat-controlled swing-states.

But More Than Just Voting

Illegal non-citizens brought into the USA and dumped into target cities are being used for “election redistricting” purposes. Whole voting districts are being taken away from legal American voters and put under the command and control of the Democrat Party, using massive numbers of “illegal non-citizens” to change the legitimate demographics of numerous voting districts.

Further, we are now finding “illegal non-citizens” showing up in jury pools, in law enforcement, and even on judicial benches, all because they were allowed to illegally appear on voter rolls in “sanctuary cities and states.”

Understand, this means that people in our country illegally, who are not U.S. Citizens, have the power to arrest, prosecute and imprison legal citizens of the USA!

Proof of Voter Eligibility

Without a sincere effort to stop those prohibited from voting in our elections from voting in our elections, elections are entirely untrustworthy. Any election that cannot be verified as lawful, fair, free, transparent and void of voter fraud, should not be “certified” as a legitimate election.

Without proof of who is voting and whether or not they have a legal right to vote, no legal American citizen elector should trust any election results today.

The Save America Act is an effort to stop illegal voting in the USA. It’s a shame that such a measure is necessary today, but it is.

But before they pass that act, there are at least two very serious problems with the current draft under consideration in Congress. READ HERE

Every American should loudly support Voter ID, and the passage of the Save Act. But not until the two problems in the current bill are amended out of the bill.

Unless only legal American electors are voting in our elections, our elections are illegitimate…no better than any 3rd world communist country.